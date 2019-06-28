Plan for 300 homes refused as several politicians object

Plans for almost 300 apartments on a former Smurfit printworks facility at Glasnevin - vigorously opposed by a number of Dublin city councillors - have been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

The 299 apartments on the site, which is close to the Botanic Gardens, would have included a nine-storey block.

A company called Scanron, owned by developer Kieran Gannon, had already constructed 35 high-end homes on the site.

But earlier this year, the firm applied to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of the 299 apartments on the remainder of the site. The plans were lodged as a fast-track strategic housing development, and would supplant permission previously secured by the firm for 43 houses and 76 apartments.

Councillors, including Sinn Féin's Seamus McGrattan, had voiced opposition to the scheme. So too had elected councillors at the time the application was lodged, including Labour's Aine Clancy and People Before Profit's Andrew Keegan.

In recommending the project be refused permission, An Bord Pleanála senior planning inspector Stephen Rhys Thomas said Dublin City Council had "significant irretrievable concerns" about the design and height of the proposed scheme.

But despite recommending the scheme be refused permission, the inspector was positive with regards to many aspects of the overall plan.

He said the proposed density was acceptable in principle, while the planned mix of one and two-bed apartments would "enrich the local area".

However, he added: "The applicant has not satisfactorily demonstrated that the proposed development would successfully integrate into or enhance the character and public realm of the area.

"I am satisfied that the site could sustain an increase in building height in line with recent guidelines and accommodate taller buildings that take account of the receiving environment, but not in the way proposed."

