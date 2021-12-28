| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Places where you’re better off renting a house than buying

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Michael McHale

Tenants in some parts of the country can make long-term savings by continuing to rent rather than buy their own home, an Irish Independent analysis has discovered .

It found there are huge differences around the country in the gap between the cost of long-term renting and the cost of a mortgage and deposit.

Privacy