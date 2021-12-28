Places where you’re better off renting a house than buying

Tenants in some parts of the country can make long-term savings by continuing to rent rather than buy their own home, an Irish Independent analysis has discovered .

It found there are huge differences around the country in the gap between the cost of long-term renting and the cost of a mortgage and deposit.

In some cases, it pays to rent rather than buy a home.

In south Co Dublin – considered among the most affluent regions of the country – buying a property will cost you on average over €138,000 more than renting.

On the other end of the scale, in west Co Dublin, renting for three decades will set you back almost €200,000 more than buying a home with a 30-year mortgage.

In total, five areas were found to be cheaper to rent than to buy. As well as south Co Dublin, these areas include Wexford, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Waterford county.

Of the areas where buying was found to be more expensive than renting, the top four areas where the gap is greatest are all in Dublin. As well as west Co Dublin they include the city centre, north city and north county.

In fifth place was Limerick city, where it was found to be €137,304 more expensive to buy a home.

Nationally, it is just over €100,000 more expensive to rent over the long-term compared to buying a home.

Renting for 30 years will set households back €545,760, while a variable mortgage over the same period with a 10pc deposit will cost €445,403.

South Co Dublin is the most expensive area to live, with rent costing on average €820,800 over three decades, while a mortgage and deposit will set residents back €959,610.

Leitrim is the cheapest place to live, with long-term rents at €267,120, while the average cost of buying comes to €238,714.

The variation comes as both rents and house prices continue to rise. Recent figures from property website Daft.ie revealed that, in the third quarter of this year, the national average rental price for new homes to the market soared to €1,516.

Rents across the country rose by 6.8pc compared to the same period in 2020.

Key to this increase is a lack of supply. On November 1 Daft.ie had just 1,460 homes available to rent on its site, the lowest figure recorded since 2006.

Meanwhile, according to Daft.ie, the national average listed house price was €287,704 in Q3 2021, representing the fifth quarter in a row of rising prices.

The buyer’s market has also been hit hard by supply issues with just 12,675 homes available to buy on the site on September 1 – almost 10,000 fewer than the 2019 average.

When it comes to regular payments, the average rental price is €359 more expensive than the average monthly repayment for a 30-year variable mortgage.

Only in Wexford and south Co Dublin is the region’s average rent cheaper than its average mortgage repayment.

According to Eurostat, about 70pc of people in Ireland own their own home, slightly above the EU average.

Potential home buyers need to follow strict lending rules set by the Central Bank – for first-time buyers, this includes having a minimum deposit of 10pc of the value of the property, while the amount that can be borrowed is limited to 3.5 times the household’s average income.

As house prices soar, people who wish to get on the property ladder have found it increasingly difficult to save for a deposit. As a result, four-in-10 first-time buyers received gifts as contributions to this cost – typically from parents’ savings – during the first six months of 2021.

Data from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland also found that first-time buyers paid a median deposit of just over €52,000 on homes purchased in the same period.

Borrowers can avail of variable and fixed term mortgages.

While variable rates were used to calculate the mortgage costs for this analysis, fixed rate home loans are becoming increasingly common in Ireland, and in October accounted for 83pc of all mortgages agreed that month.

Fixed rates typically last between one and 10 years, allowing home-owners certainty in the level of their repayments. After the fixed period, the mortgage will then revert to variable rates or another product if offered by the lender.

However, fixed-rate mortgages with longer terms have recently been introduced into the Irish market, with Avant Money and Finance Ireland now offering 30, 25 and 20-year fixed-rate periods and reducing several of their products’ interest rates.

The Government will be hoping its new ‘Housing for All’ strategy will go some way to address the housing crisis.