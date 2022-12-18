PJ Gallagher shares hopeful mental health message on first anniversary of admission to hospital

PJ Gallagher has shared a hopeful message on the first anniversary of his admittance to St Pat’s Hospital due to mental health struggles.

Gallagher has recently opened up on his struggles with mental health and confirmed he spent time in the psychiatric hospital in the past year.

Gallagher now says: “I’ve never felt better in my life”.

"Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pat’s with mental illness,” PJ said in a Twitter post.

"This pic in Radio Nova was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next.

"Today I’ve never felt better in my life,” he added.

"I’m far from a professional and I don’t have a lot of advice to give anyone. Also I was very privileged to even get into the hospital at all.

"All I’ll say is, no matter how bad you are, there is a road back.

"Don’t take no for an answer,” PJ said.

People heaped praise on the comedian, actor and presenter for his openness in sharing his battles, with one saying: “You’ve helped so many people by talking about this. You’re fantastic.”

Others celebrated his honesty and the impact it will have “on so many people struggling.”