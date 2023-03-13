PJ Gallagher on the ‘terrifying’ news about having twin babies

Comedian PJ Gallagher has said the news that he’s expecting twins with partner Kelly Doolin is “terrifying but brilliant.”

He revealed his good news to listeners of the ‘Morning Glory’ show that he co-fronts with Jim McCabe on Radio Nova

Listeners also heard how the former ‘Naked Camera’ star (47) hasn’t even met his partners’ parents yet.

The couple are due to welcome in their twins in late August.

“I came in one morning and I said, ‘Jim, you’re not going to believe it. Me and Kelly we’re having a new version of ourselves, this is a baby on the way. I’m becoming a dad,” he said.

“We went to the doctor again because the first time we went and we saw the baby and we were like, ‘No way, look there’s an actual...there it is, woo that’s real.

“Then we went back the second time. See they didn’t see, there were actually two of them so we’re having twins. So we’re actually having twins - we’re having two of them, a boy and a girl, holy fart. There you are now.

“We are delighted, so it’s gas. It’s terrifying but brilliant.”

He said it was “amazing what nature does” before bringing his partner Kelly (33) into the studio to tell listeners more about the twin pregnancy.

Kelly (33), who’s originally from Boston but has lived here for 12 years working in Dublin as a scientist, said that she was “excited” about the looming arrivals.

“I was quite sick during the first trimester and PJ took really very good care of me,” she said.

“My folks haven’t met PJ in person yet and I guess they didn’t know too much about PJ so I was a little bit nervous, particularly to tell my dad that I was pregnant. He’s just a protective father because I think the only things they knew about PJ was that he’d been in a mental hospital pretty recently and that he had a big fight with Conor McGregor on Twitter. But my dad took the news well, thank God.”

The happy couple, who met through their mutual love of Bohemians FC, will go over to America at the end of April to meet her whole family ahead of becoming first-time parents.

It’s been a tough few years for the popular Radio Nova presenter, who opened up about his battle with depression and anxiety on the Late Late Show last year.

He received huge plaudits for speaking so openly about his mental health battle, which saw him being admitted to St Patrick’s mental hospital in December 2021 where he stayed until March 2022.

"I was in St Pat's for 11 weeks, I thought I was going in for four,” he said.

He said he had reached breaking point where he knew he needed professional help.

"I was going through the summer and it just started going downhill rapidly," he said. "I did the sort of man thing where, you know, 'It'll be grand and I'll be alright and just if you can just get through this week or this month'.

"But it just progressively got worse and worse and worse and worse to the point where psychologists were on the phone every two days and they were saying 'You're just gonna have to get into hospital, we've tried so much at this point'.

"I was on a lot of sedatives at this point and I was really all over the place. And then it's hard to say but I had one moment where I just thought I just literally cannot take anymore."

PJ said it was after a late-night phone call to a friend that he accepted he needed to seek hospital treatment and said it was the "best thing" he's ever done.