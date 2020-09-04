Pizza firm under fire over free food offer

A fast food outlet has been criticised after it gave away 200 free pizzas - resulting in large groups of people congregating in the same place.

The offer from the Apache Pizza outlet in Dunboyne led to youngsters gathering without masks and with little evidence of social distancing, according to local councillor Maria Murphy. She also said the free pizzas resulted in a litter problem.

On its Facebook page, Apache Pizza said: "Join us with friends and family to Apache Dunboyne on Tuesday, 1st September at 4pm to grab a free pizza," and "Who wants Pizza? We are giving away 200 small pizzas. See you everyone at 4pm. Tag family and friends and let everyone know."

Ms Murphy said the free pizza offer was highly irresponsible and encouraged people to have a party and gather in numbers despite the pandemic.

In a complaint she sent to Apache Pizza headquarters, she said: "There is something wrong with a company that encourages people to have a party during a pandemic.

"It is also socially and morally irresponsible with a company that advertises it is giving away 200 free pizzas at 4pm on the day when all the local schools have reopened for the first full day."

Ms Murphy intends to raise the matter with Meath County Council.

"There was social responsibility here," she said. "It might have been a different matter if the advert said 10 pizzas each hour or 200 free pizzas in deliveries which suggest some social distancing might be possible."

Apache Pizza did not respond to requests for comment last night.

Irish Independent