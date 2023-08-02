Pipe bomb that exploded in Belfast ‘could have killed’ people – PSNI

Police have said further forensic investigation will be carried out on the device.

A pipe bomb that exploded in an east Belfast alleyway on Tuesday night “could have killed”, the PSNI have said.

Police are appealing for information following the discovery of the pipe bomb, which exploded in a residential area of east Belfast.

It was reported around 8.20pm that there was a loud bang heard from an alley in the Hyndford Street area off the Beersbridge Road.

Residents were evacuated and cordons put in place. Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and a crude pipe bomb-type device was discovered next to a household bin.

urther forensic examination will be carried out on the remnants of the device. Minor damage was caused to bin and there were no reports of injuries.

PSNI Inspector Greg Dawson said: “This was a reckless act carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time when they were moved from their homes for a number of hours while we carried out our investigation.

“I would ask anyone who noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to call us on 101 quoting 1889 01/08/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”