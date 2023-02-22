Pioneering women in An Garda Síochána tell their stories: ‘I loved being on the street. I think I laughed my way around it’

Retired Inspector Sarah O Sullivan holds 'The Women of An Garda Siochana: A Reflection of their journeys in Irish Policing. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

One of the very first women to join An Garda Síochána has said she joined the force simply “for a job”.

Sarah O'Sullivan was among the first group of women who joined the Gardaí and was speaking at the launch of a new book celebrating women in the force through the years.

Twelve women joined An Garda Síochána in 1959, at a time when women who were married were not allowed to work in the public service.

Gathering at the Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park, 12 of the first female leaders in the Gardaí were welcomed to launch the book, The Women of An Garda Síochána: A reflection on their journeys in Irish Policing.

"The emphasis when we went into Pearse Street at the time was on traffic, not on crime," Ms O’Sullivan said.

When asked why she joined, she said "for a job".

She said that at the time, the only gardaí she knew were the men doing agricultural statistics and school attendance.

"I did everything. I was investigating very serious crime, but I love street work,” she said.

"I loved being on the street. I think I laughed my way around it. Loved talking and meeting the people, I was very much involved in plainclothes as well and quite successful, I think, sometimes."

Ms O’Sullivan said the job was very varied.

“You work in the centre of Dublin and it’s a very busy station, you never knew what was going to happen from day to day,” she recalled.

"You could be walking the street at 12 o'clock in the day and the next day you have to go over to England to collect a prisoner.

“I ended up in charge of security at the Houses of the Oireachtas. And the main focus there was breach of security. They had plenty of demonstrations every day, and some days there wouldn’t be security.”

Phyllis Nolan, who became the first female Garda superintendent, said that not much was known about An Garda Síochána when she joined.

"I heard it advertised, it was only the second time (they were recruiting), so there was very little known about it, because there was only one group (of women), they were in training when I went in to train.

"So there was very little known about it," she said.

Speaking at Garda headquarters on Wednesday, Ms O'Sullivan praised the role of the "worthy endeavours and achievements" of women in An Garda Síochána.

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has paid tribute to the pioneering women who devoted their working lives to An Garda Síochána, as she helped launch the book dedicated to telling their stories.

The collection of photographs and essays gives a glimpse into the lives of 120 women in Irish policing, taking readers from the first generation of female gardaí up to the positions of female garda personnel in the modern policing service.

Ms O’Sullivan, who became the first female Garda commissioner, was joined by the current commissioner, Drew Harris, at the launch.

Ms O’Sullivan said the book was “our shared history that spans over six decades through anecdotes, lived experiences, told with humility and humour, and one that doesn’t shy away from highlighting some of the societal and cultural norms and challenges that had to be overcome to enable us to be where we are today”.

The ex-commissioner added: “Nor does it shy away from the type of personal considerations and balances that women face every day pursuing a professional career in An Garda Síochána or elsewhere.”

She added that the book captures the diversity of the force: “Individual people from very, very different backgrounds with individual dreams and aspirations coming together with a common purpose to contribute in their own special and unique way, showing the mission that is An Garda Síochána every year, keeping people safe, sometimes at a significant personal sacrifice.”

“None of this would have been at all possible without the first women who joined An Garda Síochána in 1959,” she added.

Commissioner Harris said at the launch today: “The story of women in An Garda Síochána began with the intake in 1959 and that was some 64 years ago and obviously they carved the path for other female Gardaí to follow on, all of which have been immensely important in connection with the community.

“Female Garda personnel broke barriers and continue to blaze a trail in Irish policing. There are over 120 personal accounts featured in this book.

“It recognises the hugely positive difference they’ve made to people’s lives through their role in policing. But it also acknowledges the prejudice and discrimination encountered by them in their day-to-day work.”

Commissioner Harris insisted the force had learned from its mistakes.

“There have been incidents in the past where women in An Garda Síochána faced adversity based on their gender but we as an organisation learned these lessons and so unacceptable behaviour in behaviour and attitudes should never reoccur in An Garda Síochána again,” he said.

“Their skills and potential should be fully realised in this organisation and their experiences are to be used to deliver the strongest policing performance.”

