Pints flow as Good Friday pub ban ends after 91 years

Publicans yesterday opened their doors to swarms of thirsty drinkers eager to enjoy an alcoholic beverage on Good Friday for the first time in 91 years.

Pubs across the country were open for business - although there was also a sizeable group of proprietors who decided to stay shut.

Dublin was in party mode from early in the morning as people flocked to bars to sample a legal pint or some other alcoholic beverage on the Good Friday holiday. While many locals were aware of the historic significance, most tourists were blissfully unaware.

By noon, the Confession Box pub on Marlborough Street was already starting to see regular guests pour in. Tomas O Briain, from Inchicore, was delighted to see the ban finally lifted.

"It never made sense, and there was no reason for the ban to have gone on for as long as it did," he said, pint in hand. "There's a huge influx of tourists who come to Dublin for the Easter bank holiday, and they're beyond confused as to why all the pubs are closed. I am sure the city will benefit enormously now - it can only be a good thing."

Monica Keenan, owner of the Confession Box, told how there are still some locals who abide by tradition. "It's certainly a good thing for us business-wise, but it's a tradition that goes back generations, so of course we have to respect those that choose not to come out," she said.

Sarah Comerford travelled from the UK with her three friends to TP Smiths on Jervis Street, but had no idea about the monumental day. "We knew nothing about it, so of course we consider ourselves very lucky," she said.

"It's a big thing for us to travel somewhere on a bank holiday, and we've never been to Ireland before so it would have been such a shame if we couldn't enjoy a drink or two.

"I could only imagine what it was like for all those caught out last year. "Now that we realise that it's a special day, we're going to take full advantage of it," she said.

Maura Hallinan (98) was given the honour of pulling the first pint on Good Friday in Cork. Ms Hallinan performed the honours in Nana's Bar which has recently opened on Douglas Street in the city centre. Nana's is run by her grandson, Stephen Hackett. However, she admitted she has mixed feelings about Irish pubs being able to open on Good Friday for the first time in almost a century.

"I'm not sure if it is a good thing or not," she said. "Being closed for two or three days a year isn't much to ask." While many pubs were happy to take the extra business, plenty decided to stay shut for the feast day. In the Cork village of Newmarket, all the publicans decided they would not be serving on Good Friday. John O'Connell, of the High Street Bar, explained that people didn't see any reason to abandon the tradition of pubs remaining closed.

"We wanted to keep up the tradition. It's as simple as that," he said. "I have been here for 40 years, and we never gave out a drink on Good Friday. Why should we change? "Maybe, it is OK for cities and the like where there are a lot of tourists, but around here, it won't make any difference."

Irish Independent