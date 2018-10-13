Pilots threaten Ryanair strikes over Christmas

Ryanair may face Christmas strikes after Irish and European pilots branded a threat to slash jobs and shut bases a "declaration of war".

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (Ialpa) backed a statement by a European pilot unions body warning of more strikes.

Its logo appears on the statement that says "nobody should be surprised if Ryanair pilots will insist on industrial action - including strikes - to continue in those countries or spill over to other European countries".

An Ialpa spokesperson said it "endorsed and is supporting" the statement by the European Cockpit Association.

This is despite the Irish pilots making peace with the airline last month.

But Ryanair hit back, saying base closures are a sensible response to deteriorating market conditions.

Irish Independent