Pilots fear another disaster as causes of R116 helicopter tragedy remain a mystery
The tragic factors that led to a fatal helicopter crash off the Mayo coast in 2017 have not been resolved, a pilots' organisation has claimed.
The Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) said it is concerned an accident could happen again.
Four members of the Irish Coast Guard air crew died in the Rescue 116 crash in March 2017.
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick (45), Captain Mark Duffy (51) and winchmen Paul Ormsby (53) and Ciaran Smith (38) all died when their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed into Blackrock island.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
It is understood that inaccurate charts and risk of fatigue were among some of the contributing factors that caused the crash.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit is due to publish a report in the coming months.
IALPA president Captain Evan Cullen warned the reasons behind the crash "are still out there".
"Everything from flight time limitations to tiredness, and obviously the navigational inaccuracies, and security issues which are separate to safety," he added.
"Other pilots have reported that there were inaccuracies in the maps.
"There were two reports, in 2013 and 2015, that stated the maps were inaccurate and nothing was done about it."
The IAA and Department of Transport did not respond to requests for comment.
Irish Independent