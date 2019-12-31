The tragic factors that led to a fatal helicopter crash off the Mayo coast in 2017 have not been resolved, a pilots' organisation has claimed.

Pilots fear another disaster as causes of R116 helicopter tragedy remain a mystery

The Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) said it is concerned an accident could happen again.

Four members of the Irish Coast Guard air crew died in the Rescue 116 crash in March 2017.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick (45), Captain Mark Duffy (51) and winchmen Paul Ormsby (53) and Ciaran Smith (38) all died when their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed into Blackrock island.

