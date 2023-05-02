Pilot and passenger escaped unscathed from Galway plane crash due to seatbelts, investigation finds

The AAIU have published a Final Report concerning an Accident involving an ICP Savannah S Aircraft, registration EI-GHR at Craughwell Airfield, Co. Galway on 8 May 2022. Report 2023-005.

Securely-fastened seatbelts allowed a 75-year-old pilot and a passenger to escape unscathed when their two-seater ultralight private plane went into a nose dive and crashed on impact, a report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit has found.

The Savannah S monoplane was completely destroyed after it went into a nosedive and crashed upon approach to the Craughwell Airfield in Co Galway on May 8, 2022.

“The aircraft came to rest, inverted, and the two occupants, who were uninjured, released their harnesses and exited the aircraft unaided. There was no smoke or fire,” the final report into the accident stated.

The experienced pilot, who was returning from a local flight said the plane “rolled onto its back” after it hit the ground nose first.

Investigators concluded that the pilot may have “over corrected” after the right wing of the plane encountered some turbulence and the aircraft pitched up more than had been intended. Although the stick was pushed forward, and then pulled back, at that stage the height available was insufficient to accommodate the intended recovery manoeuvre and the aircraft’s nose wheel and propeller impacted with the ground.”

However, both the pilot and the passenger escaped uninjured.

“Despite an impact sequence that resulted in the aircraft coming to rest inverted, both occupants were restrained securely by their seat harnesses and were uninjured,” the report concluded.