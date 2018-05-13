Pilot and boy (7) seriously injured after light aircraft crashes shortly after parachutists made jump
A man and a seven-year-old boy are in a critical condition after a light aircraft crashed in Co Offaly this afternoon.
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash which happened close to Clonbullogue Airfield at around 2.30pm.
The aircraft was carrying 16 parachutists who all made their jump from the aircraft.
Witnesses then saw the aircraft crash shortly afterwards.
A garda spokesman said there were two people on board, the pilot and a boy (7), who are in a serious condition.
The plane was later located about two kilometres from the airfield crashed in bog land.
More to follow...
Online Editors