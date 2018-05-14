A pilot and a seven-year-old boy died when their plane crashed shortly after 16 parachutists had jumped from it.

Pilot and boy (7) are killed as parachutists' plane crashes in bog

The bodies were recovered from the wreckage in isolated bogland in Co Offaly just before darkness fell about 10pm last night.

The plane was partially submerged in the bog, hampering the efforts of the emergency services. The boy is understood to be the son of a member of the local parachute club, while the pilot is understood to be originally from the UK.

The plane had taken off from the Clonbullogue Airfield, near Edenderry, shortly before 2.30pm. It was carrying 16 parachutists, who all made their jumps safely. However, a short time later the plane was seen flying low to the ground before there was a "terrible roar" and it crashed "straight down like a torpedo".

Local man Jimmy Slattery, who lives near the parachute club, said he was out walking his dog and saw the plane take off from the airfield. "I've seen them thousands of times," he said.

He thought nothing was unusual except the plane seemed to be flying very close to the ground, he said. "I thought he was doing a stunt but I thought he was leaving it very late to turn around. But I knew it (the plane) was in the wrong area. And when it hit the tree line, the tail moved and I knew there was something wrong.

"Then I heard a terrible roaring and it went straight down. That roar will live with me for a while."

Mr Slattery immediately rang 999 and the parachute club to let them know the location of the crash site.

The emergency services rushed to the scene and spent the afternoon and evening trying to recover the two casualties from the wreckage. Shortly after 10pm, they confirmed the bodies of the pilot and the schoolboy had been recovered.

They were taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital where post mortem examinations will be carried out later today. A group of local residents had gathered about 2km near the crash site where local ambulance, gardaí and Civil Defence personnel set up a staging area to respond to the incident.

Local resident Declan Burns (49) said he understood the plane had just dropped off the parachutists and was heading back to the airfield when something went terribly wrong and the plane "just nose-dived". "You hear planes up there every day but you never think something like this would happen," he said. Gardaí confirmed the wreckage of the plane was partially submerged in a bog.

Investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Unit arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon and remained there last night. It is understood that the crashed plane was a Cessna Caravan. The accident occurred in bogland near the Mount Lucas wind farm, not far from the Clonbullogue Airfield where the Irish Parachute Club operates.

Local councillor Noel Cribbin said the accident was the first of its kind in recent memory. "The club is very long-standing in the area and very well run," he said. "This time of year, there are planes flying seven days a week," he said.

"Thankfully, the 16 (parachutists) got out and our thoughts and prayers are with those in the plane." Local councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick said the airfield had a long-established reputation for parachuting. "People would be over there all the time, especially at weekends in the summer, a lot of people parachuting and a lot of fundraising jumpers."

He added: "It's a great shock to hear of an accident like that happening." Fellow Offaly councillor Noel Cribbin said: "This is a big shock to the area. "These flights have been happening for the last 20 years and this is the first time I've heard of a plane going down; it is very worrying."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Martin O'Reilly said: "We've never seen an accident like this before. "The parachute club is always busy, I always see planes flying overhead. "My thoughts are to all those affected. It's just such a sad day."

