Harry Greenen (9) and his dog Rocky pictured in Greystones Co Wicklow taking part in Pieta’s Darkness Into Light 2021. Picture: Andres Poveda

Tens of thousands of people across the country woke up at the crack of dawn this morning to take part in the annual Darkness into Light event.

In aid of suicide-prevention charity Pieta House, participants braved the poor weather conditions and raised over €6 million.

Over 140,000 people signed up for the fundraiser and as of today, a total of €6,585,238 has been raised.

€1.1 million of this total sum was raised by last night’s The Late Late Show viewers.

The first Darkness into Light run/walk was held in 2009 and since then it has become a major annual event.

Usually organised routes are set up throughout the country as participants walk or jog 5km at the crack of dawn.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these organised events could not take place for the past two years.

Instead, this year participants were encouraged to witness the sunrise to share their experiences on social media through the charity’s Sunrise campaign.

Donnybrook’s ‘A' Watch braved the horrendous weather this morning at sunrise to take part in #DarknessIntoLight2021.



Escorted by their Fire Appliances (in case they received a 999 call), they waked from the station to Sandymount Strand. Great work.#DIL2021 pic.twitter.com/nZhLesd9q5 — Dublin Fire Brigade #StayHomeSaveLives (@DubFireBrigade) May 8, 2021

Speaking about the event on Friday, Pieta House’s funding and advocacy manager Tom McEvoy said: “It’s gathering momentum. 130,000 people have already registered their events.

“It’s happening all over the world but especially in Ireland where people will be gathering in their own bubbles, socially distancing.”



