Pieta House financial controls ‘unsatisfactory’, according to HSE audit of mental health charity

A HSE audit of the mental health charity Pieta House found that governance, financial and internal controls were “unsatisfactory”.
The findings published today following a Freedom of Information request relate to the position at the time of audit fieldwork conducted in 2018.
Weaknesses identified by auditors included:
In response to the audit, current CEO Elaine Austin said she noted the HSE audit report into the organisation covering the historical period 2015-2017.
“Pieta has addressed all recommendations highlighted in the HSE report,” she said.
“The HSE report is an assessment of Pieta which was carried out during a time of significant growth for the organisation.
"In 2015, we provided free counselling to 5,500 people, just two years later that number had grown by 30pc to well over 7,000 and clearly that put a strain on the organisation’s resources.
“Since my appointment in March of 2019, I have put significant focus on corporate governance, ensuring that Pieta is a well-managed and well-governed organisation.”
The past 17 months, arguably, has been the most challenging time for Pieta, but, through all the various levels of Covid-19 restrictions, the organisation continued to provide 24/7 support to those in need.
“Pieta offers free professional, clinical one-to-one counselling and 24/7 crisis support for people experiencing suicidal ideation and self-harm, and those who have been bereaved by suicide across its 20 centres and online.”
It supported over 7,000 clients last year and delivered 52,000 therapy hours of one-to-one counselling.
Its helpline received over 70,000 calls and texts and supported over 600 families and households in the immediate aftermath of a loss through suicide.
“These calls, texts and contacts are not simple statistics, they are real connections between Pieta and people and vulnerable clients in our communities,” said Ms Austin.
Pieta said it is a registered and regulated charity, complying with all standards evidencing its absolute commitment to good governance and ongoing level of oversight and control exercised by the board.
Ms Austin added that Pieta has, particularly over the past number of years, significantly strengthened its infrastructure to support the sustainable expansion and robust delivery of critical services, which – given the demands of 2020 and the operational challenges presented by Covid – were invaluable and fundamental in keeping the charity’s crisis support services open, accessible and available for all clients nationwide.