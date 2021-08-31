Pieta House financial controls ‘unsatisfactory’, according to HSE audit of mental health charity

The audit found there was no formal licensing system for Darkness into Light walks which raise funds for Pieta House. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/ Photocall Ireland

A HSE audit of the mental health charity Pieta House found that governance, financial and internal controls were “unsatisfactory”.

The findings published today following a Freedom of Information request relate to the position at the time of audit fieldwork conducted in 2018.

Weaknesses identified by auditors included:

Read More

Inadequate segregation of duties, receipting, recording and reconciliation controls were identified in respect of donations, fundraising and other income – €26.1m between 2014 and 2017.

Board minutes were not signed, and there was no requirement for board members to sign annual declarations of interests.

The founder and former CEO’s contract of employment and job description as ambassador were not held on her personnel file, and were not available to internal audit. The ambassador reported directly to the board and Pieta House management were not fully informed of the ambassador’s activities.

There was no evidence of a formal project plan for Pieta House Inc. in New York, and any reports received by the Board of Pieta House Ireland on its progress were not available to internal audit.

Pieta House’s statutory external audit was performed by its external accountants who had been in place since its establishment in 2006.

There was no documented remuneration policy, and board minutes did not record any discussion or approval of salary increases awarded to the then CEO and other senior staff in 2017.

There was no formal licensing system for Darkness into Light walks or other funding events. The flagship fundraiser, Darkness Into Light, which takes place in 100-plus venues across Ireland each year, raised €2.4m in 2015, €3.5m in 2016 and €4.5m in 2017.

There were 15 bank accounts with a total balance of €4.6m at December 31, 2017.

There were no signatures on the CEO’s or any other credit card statements evidencing that expenditure was authorised and approved.

The centre managers self-certified and approved their own extra hours.

There was no evidence of approval for therapists' invoices and a number of discrepancies were identified between the appointment sheets and the invoices submitted for payment. Pieta House was not indemnified on staff members’ car insurance policies.

Expense claims were not always fully completed or signed by claimants and were not approved by the CEO as required by Pieta House’s expenses policy

A counsellor was appointed prior to Pieta House obtaining Garda clearance. Personnel files contained loose sheets of paper and had limited information.

In response to the audit, current CEO Elaine Austin said she noted the HSE audit report into the organisation covering the historical period 2015-2017.

“Pieta has addressed all recommendations highlighted in the HSE report,” she said.

“The HSE report is an assessment of Pieta which was carried out during a time of significant growth for the organisation.

"In 2015, we provided free counselling to 5,500 people, just two years later that number had grown by 30pc to well over 7,000 and clearly that put a strain on the organisation’s resources.

“Since my appointment in March of 2019, I have put significant focus on corporate governance, ensuring that Pieta is a well-managed and well-governed organisation.”

The past 17 months, arguably, has been the most challenging time for Pieta, but, through all the various levels of Covid-19 restrictions, the organisation continued to provide 24/7 support to those in need.

“Pieta offers free professional, clinical one-to-one counselling and 24/7 crisis support for people experiencing suicidal ideation and self-harm, and those who have been bereaved by suicide across its 20 centres and online.”

It supported over 7,000 clients last year and delivered 52,000 therapy hours of one-to-one counselling.

Its helpline received over 70,000 calls and texts and supported over 600 families and households in the immediate aftermath of a loss through suicide.

“These calls, texts and contacts are not simple statistics, they are real connections between Pieta and people and vulnerable clients in our communities,” said Ms Austin.

Pieta said it is a registered and regulated charity, complying with all standards evidencing its absolute commitment to good governance and ongoing level of oversight and control exercised by the board.

Ms Austin added that Pieta has, particularly over the past number of years, significantly strengthened its infrastructure to support the sustainable expansion and robust delivery of critical services, which – given the demands of 2020 and the operational challenges presented by Covid – were invaluable and fundamental in keeping the charity’s crisis support services open, accessible and available for all clients nationwide.