Pieta House cuts staff salaries by up to 30pc and announces 28 redundancies for clinical support workers

Charity Pieta House has cut staff salaries by up to 30pc and announced 28 redundancies for clinical support workers as it has been left with a “very significant funding gap” due to the loss of its annual Darkness into Light fundraiser.

The charity said that the cancellation of the fundraiser has seen Pieta House lose out on €6.5m due to the pandemic.

Cost-cutting measures and salary reductions of up to 30pc have been implemented across the organisation, including 28 full-time equivalent compulsory redundancies for clinical support workers.

Pieta House will also see “further reductions” in a number of areas, including temporary lay-off and non-renewal of contracts.

It added that all departments have been required to cut costs, with redundancies already have taken place across the organisation as a result of a Voluntary Severance Scheme in April.

“We understand this is a very difficult time for our dedicated staff and we deeply regret having to take this step,” said Pieta CEO Elaine Austin.

“With the loss of our flagship annual fundraising event, Darkness into Light, we have been left with a very significant funding gap and in order to keep our doors open to clients, we must make these very difficult decisions.

“Our current fundraising campaigns, including Sunrise and the recent Concert for Hope, are very important and we would appeal to the general public to support them as much as possible as this will help us maintain vital services to our clients,” she added.

