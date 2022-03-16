Pierre Zakrzewski’s poignant words as a Dublin schoolboy decades ago still ring true

“When you think you have seen the worst excesses of man’s inhumanity to man, you realise the strength of the human spirit.”

Those poignant words from Irish journalist and cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski could have been written about the bravery of the Ukrainian people as they stand up to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of their country in a conflict that claimed his life this week.

He died after a vehicle he was travelling in was allegedly hit by Russian fire.

But they were written years ago in a piece the Fox News cameraman wrote for his former school, St Conleth’s College in Donnybrook, which he attended from 1978 to 1984 and where his three brothers Stash, Nicolas and Gregoire were also educated.

He was a proud alumnus of the college, and in a piece entitled, “A Cameraman in the World’s Troublespots”, he wrote of his life reporting on war zones around the world, including Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

His career had seen him covering the wars in Afghanistan, Liberia and Iraq.

“My job as a cameraman is simply to inform the general public so that they can put pressure on politicians to implement changes in these wonderful countries,” he wrote.

“It’s difficult to explain the attraction to this way of life but when you experience the emotional roller coaster of war, both positive and negative, as a cameraman I feel I have a duty to tell their story.”

He also noted that the job was far from glamorous.

“It’s long days and nights, no 35-hour week in this business,” he wrote. “Your office is normally a dried-out riverbed which may offer some protection from the wind and dust.

“You set up the equipment for a live transmission or for editing for prime time.

“Although it can be exhausting, there is nothing more rewarding than experiencing the smiles, the hospitality and the camaraderie of these ­people.”

However, he also wrote of the inherent dangers of the job.

Perhaps prophetically, he said: “We pay a heavy price in the field” in reference to cameraman Simon Cumbers of Navan, Co Meath, who was killed in Saudi Arabia in 2004.

He also paid tribute in the piece to fellow St Conleth’s college pupil Rory Peck who was killed in Moscow in 1993 while filming for ARD.

“I’ve many friends and former colleagues who have died so that the world can be better informed,” he wrote.

St Conleth’s college said it had learned of Pierre Zakrzewski’s death with “great sadness”.