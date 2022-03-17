Pierre Zakrzewski’s family hopes mission to bring him home will begin on Friday

Screen grab taken from Fox News of Pierre Zakrzewski (right) who was killed while reporting in Ukraine

The mother of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who was killed in Ukraine this week, hopes the mission to bring his body home will begin tomorrow.

Marie-Ange Zakrzewska told the Irish Independent the plan is to bring her son’s remains home to Ireland, and the first step will be to get him to Poland.

Mr Zakrzewski was killed on Monday by Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

His mother said her son’s former employers, Fox and Sky News, we re working with Irish officials and officials from France and Poland to fly him back to Ireland.

She said they were trying to secure transport to carry her son from Ukraine to Poland and from there to Dublin.

Mr Zakrzewski was born in Paris to a French mother and a Polish father.

He grew up in Leopardstown in south Dublin and was educated in St Conleth’s College in Donnybrook and later at UCD.

Mr Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle has travelled to Poland to assist with the repatriation effort.

The Zakrzewski family heard of Pierre’s death on Tuesday afternoon and his mother said she was trying “not to think about it” and to “just keep going”.

She said the reaction to her son’s tragic death had been “mad” since the news first broke.

Ms Zakrzewska said the war in Ukraine has gripped the world and her son’s death had put a human face on it for people in Ireland.

“Even my son in New York, he has been getting calls from the media over there and he said the reaction from all of Pierre’s colleagues has been amazing.”

Ms Zakrzewska said all of her son’s colleagues had talked about his kind nature and how good he was to work with.

She said her son “always wanted to be a journalist, photographer, saving the world”.

Pierre Zakrzewski covered stories in conflict zones all over the world and recently reported on the situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

“He was filming, but he was also doing all sorts of other things and lately he was, because he spent two months in Afghanistan, he was working to get Afghans out of Afghanistan,” his mother said.

Ms Zakrzewska said her son was always focused on telling the “right stories”.

“Not being sentimental about it but telling the truth as it was,” she added.

Mr Zakrzewski’s brothers Nick and Greg said their brother had been heavily involved in humanitarian work throughout his career and would want to be remembered for the striking images he captured that highlighted the reality of war.

Nick said his brother was a “calculated risk-taker” throughout his career and had 30 years’ experience of dealing with dangerous situations.

“He was so proud of being Irish and the access and the view worldwide of the Irish, it’s a real positive thing,” he said.

“I also think the fact that he’s Irish is a very important part of his moral makeup.”

Greg said his brother was concerned during the Russian invasion because there was no frontline in Ukraine and civilians were being targeted.

“He always said that was the dodgiest scenario to be in. The scenario in Ukraine... is you don’t know where the guns shooting at you are – are they in front of you, behind you, left or right? You don’t know,” he said.

Greg and Nick said they were both very proud of their brother, who was “adored” by his nieces and nephews.