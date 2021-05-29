Pier in Galway closed following large gatherings

A pier in Galway City has been closed by authorities after large crowds gathered there over the past number of days.

Galway City Council closed off the pier by the River Corrib, which is known by locals as ‘Middle Arch’,after gardaí requested it.

It was blocked off this morning and it will remain closed for a number of weeks.

The pier sits between the Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh quarter and is a popular location for locals and students to frequent, especially when the weather is good.

At the request of the GardaÃ­, GCC will reinstate restrictions at the âMiddle Archâ â between Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Quay - Â in the interest of public safety, from early Sat. morning. This will most likely remain closed until week beginning June 7th #Galway pic.twitter.com/dKbYXr8Oak — Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) May 28, 2021

"At the request of An Garda Síochána in the context of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and with large crowds gathering over recent days, Galway City Council has reinstated restrictions to the ‘Middle Arch’ – between Wolfe Tone Bridge & Claddagh Quay - in the interest of public safety,” a spokesperson for Galway City Council said.

"This measure will provide assistance in relation to social distancing. Following this request from An Garda Síochána, Galway City Council has closed off access at Wolfe Tone Bridge and at Claddagh Quay opposite St. Mary’s Church from early Saturday morning.

"This temporary closure under Covid-19 restrictions will be in place for a number of weeks.”

Last September barriers were placed around the pier for months after several hundred students gathered around the river for the beginning of the academic year.