Pictures from a year like no other

Pauline Goodwin and her dog Pixie Buttons from Kilmainham at the Gardens in Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Pic Steve Humphreys

The images of 2020 will remain fresh in our minds long after this year has ended. Grief, loneliness, resilience and joy — Covid-19 has tested us in ways we could scarcely have imagined just 12 months ago. Through it all, our photographers have chronicled these experiences, capturing the beauty, poignancy and inner strength of our nation.

Powerfully sad image of respect shown to fallen Garda Horkan

Mark Condren

I'll never forget the night of June 17, 2020. About 1am I was woken by a text: A Garda has been shot and is in a critical state. I was shocked that this has happened again, not just as a photojournalist, but being part of a family who has had a long tradition with An Garda Síochána. My dad Larry served as a sergeant for 37 years in Cork, as did my Uncle Sean in Dublin. My wife, asleep beside me in that early morning, is a serving garda in Dublin.

I'm only too aware of the risk that members of An Garda Síochána take every day they go to work, regardless of the division or rank. If someone is inclined to create trouble, the gardaí quickly become a touchstone for it.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris hands the tricolour to Detective Garda Colm Horkan's father Marty at St James's church in Charlestown, Co Mayo. Pic: Mark Condren

Information flowed quickly from my sources. I alerted INM's head of news, Kevin Doyle, who scrambled reporters. In minutes I would be in my car, heading to Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

I've spent much of my career in tense situations as an eyewitness to history, in Ireland and across the world. Now, I was going to arrive in a small town in Roscommon where a garda's life was hanging in the balance.

When people opened the newspaper the following morning, they saw my pictures of a sealed-off rural town, where someone had shot a garda. This fatal shooting would shock the nation.

As a photojournalist arriving at the epicentre of a news story, you always have knots in your stomach. I had to act quickly yet decisively to get the one picture that told the story in an impactful way.

Within minutes, my frames were in the INM newsroom as digital and print colleagues told the story. I waited for the arrival of Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, to take my final picture before heading back to Dublin. My colleagues and I worked as a team and were the only national newspaper journalists on the scene in those critical early hours. We were the first to cover the story, but it was a hollow feeling. A good man had lost his life.

So, it was with dread that I headed to Charlestown in Mayo a few days later to cover the funeral of Colm Horkan.

The streets were lined with gardaí paying their respects. Covid limited their number, holding back the sea of blue that normally holds vigil to honour a fallen member. Locals attended in large numbers, in disbelief that this tragedy had struck their town. There was perfect symmetry that made powerful imagery as people said their goodbyes to a friend and colleague.

I was selected as a pool photographer to represent all media for the handing over of the tricolour which draped Garda Horkan's coffin. It was a powerful photographic image, but such a sad one for Colm's friends and family.

It was a day I'll never forget.

New normal of life behind the wall in our nursing homes

Gerry Mooney

One section of society who suffered the immediate impact of Covid was those residing in the nation’s nursing homes.

The residents of these homes, being particularly vulnerable to the virus, suddenly found themselves isolated from society and their loved ones.

High numbers of Covid fatalities came from nursing homes. There was a wall of protection established in these homes, but as time progressed, family members and friends became increasingly worried for loved ones in their care.

During the height of the lockdown I set about documenting life in Ireland’s nursing homes.

The first thing I had to get used to was using a camera while covered head to toe in full personal protective Equipment (PPE). Many times over the years I have photographed forensic teams going about their business, but this time I was the one wearing the suit, goggles and gloves.

Expand Close Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Residents Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan. Picture: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Residents Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan. Picture: Gerry Mooney

When entering each of the homes I was acutely aware of my surroundings, knowing the residents would have met nobody other than staff and their carers since the lockdown began.

I was struck by how upbeat some of the residents were, despite the fact many had recently lost friends and fellow residents to Covid. This is testament to the tireless work by their carers and staff.

This was a year when things that were once far from normal suddenly became ‘the new normal’. In a strange way, some aspects of life continued for the residents despite the lockdown.

In one nursing home I was particularly moved when I saw a retired priest taking up the mantle and making his way through the home on his walking frame. He was willing to spend time with those who wished to continue practising their faith.

On another occasion I found myself providing a laugh to residents who simply wanted to hear a new voice — and in one case the residents took the chance to tell a few jokes to some fresh ears.

Despite the barrier of PPE, it was nice to give the residents time to converse about whatever they wanted — even if it just allowed them to hear a new voice and perhaps break the monotony of their day.

Each time I departed from a nursing home I couldn’t help but think that these people, who had given so much to society, suddenly, through no fault of their own, found themselves isolated and in some cases separated from their families.

There was a lot of fear and concern in society for those living in nursing homes.

With this collection of images I wanted to show that, despite the restrictions, life for those in the homes continued in their new normal.

Only the engine's purr and the undertaker's footsteps disturbed the stillness

David Conachy

As a photojournalist I have covered many aspects of Irish life – and funerals have been recurring news events throughout my career.

It’s never easy to cover a funeral because it can feel like it’s an intrusion in a family’s darkest moment. Before the onset of the pandemic I had never covered a funeral like that of former deputy lord mayor of Dublin, John Gallagher, who died with Covid-19 at the age of 86.

It was early April and the nation was in full lockdown. Mr Gallagher’s death notice described the popular retired local politician as “a colossus of The Liberties” and normally his funeral would have brought out large crowds to pay their respects.

Nobody came. Nobody was allowed to come.

The severe new lockdown rules designed to stop the spread of the virus stipulated no more than 10 people could attend a funeral. However, in many cases family members of Covid-19 victims were obliged to isolate themselves. This was the case for the loved ones of John Gallagher. They were acting on advice not to attend.

Expand Close The funeral of Covid victim John Gallagher. Picture: David Conachy. / Facebook

The funeral of Covid victim John Gallagher. Picture: David Conachy.

The family generously invited the Sunday Independent to the funeral, so we followed the hearse as it left the Massey Bros funeral home in The Coombe.

Seated in the hearse were Robert and Peter Maguire, directors of the undertakers firm. A handful of people stood outside a local community centre, in silent tribute.

No limousine followed as the hearse made its way through the almost deserted streets to Mount Jerome cemetery and crematorium. Traffic was almost non-existent and the streets were eerily quiet.

I was able to capture a number of striking images at the cemetery as the hearse moved slowly past the tombstones on the route to the chapel. Nothing but the purr of the engine and the footsteps of the undertakers leading the way disturbed the stillness.

I was struck by the loneliness of the occasion, by the absence of mourners. Then, as the hearse came to a halt at the chapel door, funeral director Robert Maguire came into view with his black bowler hat and white face mask.

The photograph of that moment filled the upper half of the Sunday Independent front page on April 5. The headline beneath it read ‘A nation changed utterly’, words that captured how it felt in Ireland in those early weeks of a deadly pandemic. The picture was shown on RTÉ’s Prime Time a few days later.

I took other pictures, inside the almost empty chapel, which gave some sense of just how stark the situation was. Lonely funerals were taking place throughout the country. An Irish funeral is a part of the healing process for family and friends of the deceased, an opportunity to celebrate their lives while saying a sad goodbye.

The unimaginable grief of families unable to be present was very much in evidence in the nearby home of Mr Gallagher’s nephew, Professor Mark Lawler, who watched a streamed broadcast of the funeral with his daughters Sarah and Emily and his wife Ruth Cassin.

An image of the family watching the funeral was one of a collage of pictures used inside the newspaper.

Desperately sad as that day was, it was an honour to be asked to photograph it.

Pauline and Pixie make page 1

Steve Humphreys

Pauline Goodwin’s phone was ringing non-stop. Friends and relatives were saying she was now famous — but before we get to that bit, let’s step back in time some 24 hours earlier.

I had been dispatched by my editor to find a photo that might illustrate an impending Covid-19 lockdown, one which loomed precariously nearer.

I took a chance, grabbed my gear and headed for Kilmainham, not quite knowing what to expect or what I might photograph.

Expand Close Pauline Goodwin and her dog Pixie Buttons from Kilmainham at the Gardens in Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Pic Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Pauline Goodwin and her dog Pixie Buttons from Kilmainham at the Gardens in Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Pic Steve Humphreys

It wasn’t long before I spotted Pauline resting on a small wall dutifully wearing her mask while out for a stroll with her dog Pixie. It was the perfect image. After capturing the moment we chatted briefly, exchanged details and pleasantries, and went our separate ways.

Later that same day the gates of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham were closed to the public as part of the Covid-19 restrictions.

So why was Pauline’s phone ringing non-stop? Because Pauline and Pixie’s photo had been chosen for our front page the next day. In fact, the image was used several times over the next couple of months.

Unfortunately, Pauline’s enjoyment of her fame was short-lived.

“They say that pride comes before a fall,” she joked. “Two days after that picture was taken, I fell and broke my hip.”

Pixie had been sleeping on Pauline’s bed the night she fell. “The night the ambulance came Pixie ran down the stairs after me, she got a terrible fright. There was such confusion in her eyes,” she said.

Pauline, originally from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, said she wanted a dog “my whole life” and went to the Dogs Trust to adopt a rescue pet, where she found Pixie. The pair became inseparable.

Because of her age, Pauline, who lives alone, has also been cocooning. She said she had been “blessed” with good neighbours and nieces and nephews who have been looking after her and sending her food.

While recovering in hospital Pauline had arranged for her kind neighbours to adopt Pixie. At the time I didn’t realise my photograph held a little bit more sentimental value for Pauline during her recovery, as she been separated from Pixie. Although she still “loves her to bits”, she has now made the decision to give Pixie the the couple who took the dog to their hearts.

Pixie has stepped away from the bright lights of celebrity stardom and now lives a quiet country lifestyle in her newly adopted home, chasing squirrels.

When we heard about Pauline’s unfortunate accident, I was once again dispatched, this time to her home.

I was delighted to present her (socially distanced of course) with a large framed copy of my front-page photo, which Pauline has said is a “lovely memory”.

A brief glimpse of pure, unbridled joy

Frank McGrath

It was a pretty upside-down year to be a press photographer. I seem to have spent as much time photographing things that weren’t happening as things that were: cancelled events, empty streets, closed businesses, faces obscured by protective masks.

By October we had adjusted to the new realities and I was tasked to shoot a portrait of film director John Boorman at his home in Wicklow. The brief was for a ‘regal portrait’ of the movie icon in the autumnal surrounds of his land in Annamoe.

Although still mentally agile, at 87 Boorman has become physically infirm and his son Lee accompanied us as I photographed him along the laneway near his home, where he has ‘rewilded’ much of the land.

Expand Close Filmmaker John Boorman gets a piggyback from his son Lee, in the gardens of his home near Annamoe, Co Wicklow. Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Filmmaker John Boorman gets a piggyback from his son Lee, in the gardens of his home near Annamoe, Co Wicklow. Picture: Frank McGrath

I’ve always admired the work of John Boorman and there is always a certain added pressure when shooting with someone who is so celebrated in the visual medium.

As we finished up, John mentioned that some of the lands he was working on were on the other side of the Avonmore River and that Lee would ‘piggyback’ him across a small wooden bridge to check on them.

I wasn’t sure if he was having me on, so he offered to show me how they did it.

With some dutiful aid from his attentive son, John manoeuvred himself up on to Lee’s back. After an afternoon of stoic posture for my shots, in that moment the mask slipped and I caught a glimpse of pure, unbridled joy as Lee ‘hooshed’ his dad up to a comfortable position.

I was struck by the reversal of roles as a loving son carefully cradled his aging father, just as I am sure he was carried many years before.

In a year when the young and healthy were asked to sacrifice their freedom to protect the old and infirm, this impromptu, organic moment stood out to me as a glimpse of loyalty and love between a son and his father.

