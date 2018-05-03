Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of Liga Skromane.

Pictured: Two arrested in connection with murder of Liga Skromane in India

Police in the Indian region of Kerala have arrested two men as part of their probe into the death of Liga (33), who it is believed was strangled.

The Dublin resident was found in a mangrove forest in the area on April 21. The accused have been identified as Udayan (24) and Umesh (28), who both only use one name.

Umesh, who uses only one name, 28

State Police chief Loknath Behera told the media at a press conference that the accused lured the victim to the isolated, marshy area and drugged her. It is believed the young woman was sexually assaulted before she was killed. “It was a brutal homicide. The investigation was dependent on the circumstantial evidence and we were able to crack it based on the scientific evidence,” said Behera.

Both of the accused have a string of unrelated criminal charges pending against them. Behera said the circumstantial evidence led the probe team to the suspects and by corroborating it with scientific evidence, the cases would be made watertight against the duo.

IG Manoj Abraham said: "There were no eyewitnesses because the locality is isolated". A "sustained and scientific probe" led to the arrests, the police officer said.

Udayan, who also uses only one name, 24

Both the accused have been charged with first-degree murder, rape and under the section 20B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act.)

An autopsy confirmed last week that she had been strangled.

“The accused dumped the body in a way that would make people think it as a case of suicide, but they were wrong,” Behra said. On being asked as to why there are no security cameras in the tourist areas, he said: “We have installed cameras in the busy areas and the main city, but installing a camera in the tourist area would breach the freedom of the foreign tourists.”

Online Editors