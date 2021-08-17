Pictured: The moment undercover police arrest Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in Spain 

This is the moment Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was arrested on Spain’s Costa del Sol after almost five months of successfully evading the Spanish police.

In a rare moment of leaving his guard down, Hutch left his hiding place in the centre of Fuengirola and walked through the busy streets to a popular restaurant. He was followed by undercover police and arrested in the restaurant.

The Monk went into hiding in April after he became aware of a European Arrest Warrant issued in his name.

The 58-year-old’s extradition was sought by gardaí investigating the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Read More

Byrne was shot dead when a five-strong squad – including three men dressed as ERU members armed with AK47 rifles – stormed a boxing weigh-in.

Four months ago police authorities across Europe were asked to help locate Hutch on foot of the garda investigation. They had hoped that the alert would lead to Hutch’s arrest within days.

It was understood that he had been moving between locations in Spain and Turkey.

The Regency attack sent shockwaves through the political and policing system in Ireland.

It also sparked the Kinahan-Hutch feud and a brutal cycle of violence and a further 18 murders.

Hutch’s detention last week was a major breakthrough in the investigation.

The moment was documented by Spanish police.

Detailing the arrest today, a spokesperson told of how they had tracked The Monk to his residence in the Canary Islands, before he went into hiding in April.

The police then focused their investigations on figures of interest on the Costa del Sol, hoping they would be lead to The Monk’s hiding place.

Expand Close (Photo: La Guardia Civil) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Photo: La Guardia Civil)

Police detected Hutch in the area but could not pinpoint his hiding place, as he was allowed to stay in hiding due to the large logistics network available to him in the area.

Finally, police located him in a house in the centre of the town of Fuengirola (Malaga) and “established a discreet surveillance service on it”.

Police tracked him on the afternoon of Thursday 12th August when, in a rare moment of leaving his guard down, Hutch left his home and walked through the busy streets of the centre of the city.

According to the police report, Hutch was “very focused on his safety, making numerous stops and speed changes”, until he arrived at a well-known restaurant.

It was here the 58-year-old Dubliner was detained by undercover Civil Guard agents.

An Garda Siochana then applied for access to Hutch’s hideout, and carried out a search of the residence on Friday.

Independent.ie also understands that Hutch is likely to face further serious charges when he is returned to this jurisdiction, including attempted murder and possession of firearms.

A detailed investigation file compiled by the team of detectives based at Ballymun was submitted to the DPP late last year.

Gardaí believe the Regency attack was planned in revenge for the murder of Hutch’s nephew, Gary, by associates of Kinahan’s men in September 2015. This was followed by an attempt to assassinate Gerry Hutch in Lanzarote three months later.

The feud resulted in the deaths Hutch’s brother, Eddie, three of his nephews and two of his best friends.