Pictured: Suspected 'crystal meth lab' discovered in Dublin
€450k worth of drugs were also found at the scene
Gardaí have found a suspected "crystal meth lab" following the search of a premises in Walkinstown, Dublin.
A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and drugs worth an estimated €450,000 were seized.
Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.
The man is currently being detained at Sundrive Road garda station.
The scene has been preserved and examined by crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland.
Investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors