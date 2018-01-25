News Irish News

Friday 26 January 2018

Pictured: Suspected 'crystal meth lab' discovered in Dublin

€450k worth of drugs were also found at the scene

Some of the items and paraphernalia seized by gardaí Picture: Garda Press Office
Some of the items and paraphernalia seized by gardaí Picture: Garda Press Office
Amy Molloy

Gardaí have found a suspected "crystal meth lab" following the search of a premises in Walkinstown, Dublin.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and drugs worth an estimated €450,000 were seized.

Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

The man is currently being detained at Sundrive Road garda station.

Some of the items and paraphernalia seized by gardaí Picture: Garda Press Office
Some of the items and paraphernalia seized by gardaí Picture: Garda Press Office

The scene has been preserved and examined by crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.

Picture: Garda Press Office
Picture: Garda Press Office

