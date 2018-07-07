Pictured: Survivor of botched gun hit linked to drugs turf dispute

This is the first photo of the 34-year-old shooting survivor who was blasted six times in a reckless handgun attack that saw him sustain horrific injuries.

This is the first photo of the 34-year-old shooting survivor who was blasted six times in a reckless handgun attack that saw him sustain horrific injuries.

Owen Maguire is still being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Drogheda, after being targeted at his halting site home in the Co Louth town.

He was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and also suffered injuries to both legs and wrists in the botched hit attempt, which left a bullet lodged in his spine.

Last night, it emerged that a 23-year-old Drogheda criminal was being blamed by Maguire's associates for the attack.

The criminal, who has previous form for threats to kill and serious driving offences, is one of the main players of the drugs scene in the town's sprawling Moneymore estate, according to sources.

It can be revealed that associates of gun victim Maguire have been "terrorising" the suspect in recent weeks in a bitter row over drugs turf.

Gardai are investigating if this dispute led to the savage attempted murder of Maguire at Cement Road in Drogheda shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The Herald can also reveal that gardai investigating the brutal gun attack have been hampered by a lack of high-quality CCTV and co-operation from potential witnesses.

No arrests have yet been made in the shocking case.

"Maguire has plenty of enemies but all the indications are that this gun attack is linked to the dispute in the Moneymore estate," a source said last night.

Maguire is very well known to gardai but his most serious conviction is a six-month suspended sentence for affray, an offence which happened close to his home at Cement Road, Drogheda, in September 2015.

Maguire's associates were the main targets of a high-profile operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) across five counties in April.

Stolen

Searches took place in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, and one man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen property.

During the course of the early morning searches, a number of items were seized, as well as €27,800 in cash and sterling totalling £1,570 (€1,770).

Among the items seized were two stolen caravans, one Mercedes Benz car, a selection of strimmers and lawnmowers and a Rolex watch.

Illegal drugs were also seized, including cannabis herb and cocaine with a street value of around €1,000.

Online Editors