Pictured: Pete Taylor back in Bray for first time since gym shooting

Looking tanned and fit but still sporting a shoulder cast following the triple shooting at Bray Boxing Club that claimed the life of his friend Bobby Messett (50), the father of Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor joined the crowds out enjoying the sun in the seaside town yesterday.

It comes just two weeks after the Herald published photos of the boxing coach in Belfast following his release from hospital.

Mr Taylor (57) spent more than a week in St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for horrific injuries to his arm and chest after the shooting at his boxing club, also known as Taylor Made Boxing, on June 5.

Mr Taylor had been under garda protection while he was being treated at the hospital over eight days and was given detailed “personal security advice” by gardai after being discharged.

His girlfriend Karen Brown visited him regularly at St Vincent’s.

Mr Taylor was shot in the arm in the attack, in which his close friend and gym member Mr Messett was shot dead.

Another innocent man, Ian Britton (35), was shot in the leg but survived.

Mr Messett, a grandfather and father-of-three, was murdered during an early-morning workout at the gym. It is understood that he opened the door to the killer.

More than 1,000 mourners attended the funeral of the highly-respected sports enthusiast.

Mr Taylor, who is not connected in any way to crime, released a statement to the media following the shooting.

“I cannot believe what has happened,” he said.

“Words will never explain my excruciating anguish and devastation at the horrific, senseless attack at Bray Boxing Club.

“Bobby was my close friend, training partner and sparring mate. I am utterly heartbroken that he is gone.”

Gardai last night said they were still investigating the shooting and had made no arrests.

They previously said there was “no known motive” for the shooting in which a masked gunman started firing indiscriminately shortly before 7am on June 5.

Around 20 people were in the gym at the time.

Following the shooting, Garda Superintendent Pat Ward told reporters: “What we know about this crime so far is that at about 6.50am or seven o’clock this morning a number of people had gathered to commence a gym session.

“There was about 15 or 20 people in the gym.

“They were just about to start their session when somebody came in, a gunman, he was carrying a firearm.”

“We believe it was a handgun. He started opening fire just as they were about to start the session. Three people received gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died at the scene.

“This came totally out of the blue, it was a normal day for all of those people in the gym.”

