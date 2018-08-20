A 63-year-old man has died after a vicious stabbing at his home in south Dublin.

Pictured: Murder probe launched after Gerard (63) dies in vicious stabbing at his home

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the incident on Rutland Grove, Crumlin.

The man was stabbed at his home by a male at around 8pm last night.

Sources said that the victim suffered an arterial bleed after being slashed in the neck.

It is understood that the suspect then fled the scene in a stolen car.

Neighbours today reacted with shock at the violent events that took place in the quiet Crumlin estate of Rutland Grover yesterday evening.

Gardaí investigate the stabbing of a man at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin, Dublin, last night. Photo: Arthur Carron

The victim, named locally as Gerard Fortune, worked in St James's Hospital as a carer according to one local.

"He was a lovely man, a quiet man. We just can't believe what's happened," one neighbour told Independent.ie.

"We didn't hear anything until a garda came and knocked at the door. We're all in shock," she added.

The scene was preserved by Gardai overnight pending a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai had placed large black plastic sheets over the driveway and the pavement outside to preserve potential evidence.

A Mazda car in the driveway was also covered pending forensic analysis.

There was no signs of forced entry to the mid-terrace house, and a garda was posted outside to preserve the scene.

Gardaí had been alerted and a manhunt was launched across Dublin 12 and the south-inner city area yesterday evening after the suspect fled, and Garda districts across the country were alerted with his details.

The suspect was later arrested in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.

The victim was brought to St James's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact motive behind the killing has not yet been established, but it is understood that the victim was known to the chief suspect.

A source last night said that the suspect had been "on a rampage" over the recent days leading up to the killing.

"He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving the day before this stabbing, and was in a very bad state," the source said.

"This is still a live and active investigation," the source added. "The exact circumstances in which this stabbing took place have yet to be fully established."

The incident is under investigation by detectives at Sundrive Road garda station, Crumlin.

The office of the State Pathologist was notified.

