Pictured: Moment gardaí arrest suspect following Dublin hit-and-run
This is the moment armed gardaí arrested a suspect after a hit-and-run incident left a woman seriously injured.
The woman, who is in her early 40s, was struck by a car at the intersection of Sarsfield Road and Landon Road in Ballyfermot just before 9pm on Tuesday.
The car fled the scene and the driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested a short time later.
Two units of Dublin Fire Brigade, along with an advanced paramedic team, attended the scene.
The man was being questioned at Kilmainham garda station last night.
The woman is in St James's Hospital in Dublin where her condition is described as serious.
The area was sealed off on Tuesday night while gardai conducted a forensic examination of the accident scene.
Online Editors