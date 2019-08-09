A video has emerged of an attack on a man in north Belfast shortly after he was hit by a crossbow.

Pictured: Man set upon less than 200 yards from Belfast bonfire site after being hit by crossbow

It happened on north Queen Street in the city, less than 200 yards from the New Lodge bonfire site.

The man was set upon by up to three others and a child of indeterminate age.

The video was filmed by a passer-by at around 8 o'clock in the evening, after police withdrew from the bonfire site following a stand off with bonfire builders.

It is understood the victim may have been shot with a crossbow prior to the Queen Street assault.

An Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that they were called to the scene at 8:45pm and treated a man for injuries from a crossbow and stab wounds.

Police said they were aware of the incident and their enquiries are ongoing.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man was attacked in the New Lodge area and is now in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in the back.

Another male, who is 39 years old, also sustained a stab wounds to his arm and hip. He is also in hospital receiving treatment however his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

Another video has appeared on social media of a large crowd in the area, in which another young male was seen brandishing a large knife.

A 28-year-old and a 21-year-old suspect were arrested at an address on Oldpark Road on Friday morning on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It happened as a large crowd gathered to watch the bonfire on Thursday evening, which was lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of the policy of internment without trial of suspected republicans in 1971.

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media and this will be examined as part of the wider investigation," said Chief Inspector Kelly Moore.

"I would encourage anyone who was in the area and who can assist the investigation to please make contact with us by calling 101, quoting reference 1818 08/08/19."

Rioting broke out in the New Lodge on Thursday when a number of men refused to remove themselves from the summit of an anti-internment bonfire.

Residents were then warned by the Housing Executive on Thursday night to leave their homes after the police decided to retreat from a confrontation in the mainly republican area.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, who was the PSNI officer in charge of yesterday's failed attempt to oversee the removal of the bonfire, later apologised to the community that they were not successful.

Lawyers for the Department for Infrastructure confirmed that after the PSNI pulled out of the operation at 3pm, the removal of the bonfire would not go ahead without their support.

