Pictured: Man killed in Longford assault named locally

A man killed following an assault outside a pub in Longford has been named locally as Noel McGann.

Mr McGann (40s) died yesterday following the attack outside a pub in Foigha on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm, with the man suffering serious injuries.

He was rushed to Midland Regional Hospital where he died yesterday afternoon.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the assault and held at Longford Garda Station.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning charged with assault causing harm.

Online Editors