Colin Crawley (40) has died following an assault on the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey on Sunday (Photo: PSNI)

A 40-year-man who was assaulted in Whiteabbey on Sunday has died in hospital.

Colin Crawley, from Newtownabbey, was found unconscious on the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious head injuries but later died on Wednesday.

Three men arrested in connection to the incident have been since released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of assisting the offenders and withholding information.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 123 of 12/02/23.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.





