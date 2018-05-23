Pictured: Man (33) fatally stabbed after early morning altercation

Gardaí are questioning a 20-year-old man following the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Kerry.

The young man was arrested and detained for questioning following the incident in Cahersiveen at 4.35am this morning.

The victim has been named locally as Robert Elston, who was originally from Croagh, Lisselton in north Co. Kerry. He was 33-years-old.

Garda pictured at the house on Fertha Drive in Caherciveen where Robert Elston was discovered after being stabbed.Picture:Frank Mc Grath

The victim received serious stab wounds and was removed to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead. The house has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

A post mortem examination was due to take place today. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch.

They are following a number of lines of enquiry - one being that an altercation broke out between the two men at a house in the park, which then spilled out onto the road, and ended with the fatal stabbing. Both men are known to gardaí.

Gardaí wish to appeal to anyone who has information to contact them at Caherciveen Garda Station on 066-9473600 , the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

