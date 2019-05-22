Pictured: Man (22) shot dead in Dublin and found next to burning car is named locally

A young man shot dead in north Dublin has been named locally as Sean Little (22).

Man (22) shot dead in Dublin and found next to burning car is named locally

Little was found dead next to a burning car after being shot multiple times at a laneway located at Rowan's Little, Walshestown, near Junction 5 on the M1 in Co Dublin.

Gardai and detectives at the scene of a shooting at Walshestown. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Detectives are probing if Little - who is from the Coolock area of the city - travelled to the location of the shooting in his own car as part of a deadly set-up.

He was found dead beside the burning car overnight and is known to gardai through his involvement in organised crime.

Despite being known to gardai the man did not have any serious criminal convictions.

It's understood the man was a juvenile offender and had one conviction as an adult for a road traffic offence.

Little had links to the Kinahan crime cartel and the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang who have been involved in a signifciant Finglas feud.

He is suspected of being a main player in the drug scene on the northside of the capital for the past 18 months.

He was a close pal of drug dealer Zach Parker (23) who was shot dead in Swords last January in an unsolved case.

Gardai in Balbriggan are investigating, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

The victim is believed to have been shot in the head and the chest.

A forensic examination is still being carried out with the scene sealed off.

Gardai were informed of the incident shortly before midnight, and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The car was a 161 D Opel Insignia, and it was extinguished by a unit from the Dublin Fire Brigade.

Garda at the scene of a shooting at Walshestown. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

"Gardaí at Balbriggan Co Dublin are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at Rowans Little, Walshstown, Balbriggan, Co Dublin at approximately 11.20pm last night," a spokesman said.

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at the above location and discovered a male (age unknown) with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car.

