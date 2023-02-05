| 6.2°C Dublin

Pictured: Fraudster banker who admitted fleecing customers to fund gambling habit

George Simpson Expand

Paul Higgins

THIS is the banker who admitted fleecing customers to fund his gambling addiction.

George Simpson was “robbing Peter to pay Paul”, but he was caught when the executor of a dead man’s will noticed irregularities in the estate.

