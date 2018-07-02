LINDA MULHALL has been pictured in public for the first time since being released from prison for killing her mother's lover.

Pictured for first time after release – the 'Scissor Sister' who cut up her mother's lover

The 43-year-old walked free from Dochas Centre in January after completing a 12-year stretch for manslaughter.

Ms Mulhall and her younger sibling, Charlotte, became known as the Scissor Sisters when they killed and dismembered Kenyan immigrant Farah Noor at their mother Kathleen’s home in Ballybough in March 2005.

Linda was pictured by the Sunday World for an article at the weekend in an Irish town, but declined to comment.

“I just want to get on with living my life,” she said. “I don’t want to be giving any story.”

Looking fit and happy in the sun, Ms Mulhall was pictured shopping near her new home.

'Scissor Sisters' Charlotte and Linda Mulhall were convicted of the killing and dismemberment of Farah Noor in Ballybough, Dublin on March 20, 2005

The paper also reported that she has kept in touch with the prison officer she fell in love with during her time in Mountjoy’s female wing.

The officer subsequently left the Irish Prison Service (IPS) and started a new career.

Evidence at their trial suggested they were on a vodka and ecstasy binge with Mr Noor and their mother when Mr Noor made an aggressive pass at Linda.

When he ignored warnings to leave her alone, Charlotte picked up a Stanley blade and cut his throat.

Mr Noor, who had a wife and two children in Kenya, staggered into a downstairs bedroom.

Charlotte stabbed him up to 20 times with a kitchen knife while Linda admitted hitting him “a good few times” in the head with a claw hammer.

Both women spent hours cutting up his body on the bathroom floor and packing most of the parts into black plastic bags.

They later dumped his limbs and torso in the nearby Royal Canal before taking his head on a bus to Tallaght, where it was hidden in a park before being disposed of in another location.

His injuries were so extreme that gardai initially thought it was a ritual killing.

His body was retrieved by the Garda Sub Aqua Unit in seven parts after a passer-by saw his leg, with a sock on the end of it, sticking out of the water.

In October 2006, Tallaght native Linda received a 15-year sentence for manslaughter while Charlotte, who is still locked up, received a life sentence

for his murder. While inside, Linda and Charlotte immersed themselves in the prison hair salon. Linda also developed a keen interest in beauty therapy.

Linda is still estranged from her mother, who maintains Linda blames her for the brutal killing and dismemberment of Mr Noor.

Kathleen pleaded guilty to concealing evidence and was jailed for five years.

After Linda’s release from prison, her daughter, Nikita, praised her mother for taking “a dirty rapist off the streets”.

The 23-year-old blasted Mr Noor as a “murderer” and a “woman beater” who was not getting “away with raping another woman” on the night

he died.

“Boils my blood no one will ever know the true story to what happened,” Nikita posted on Facebook. “If he was in prison and the three of them were in the ground, how much different would it have been?”

Nikita is a respected community worker and fitness instructor and was named Irish player of the tournament at last year’s Homeless World Cup.

“You’ve done your time, Linda, well done – go live your life, you deserve it,” she wrote.

“The man already murdered and raped a girl with disabilities so a murderer was taken off the streets. Done her crime, done her time.”

Describing the events that took place on the night of the murder, Nikita portrayed Mr Noor as a vicious woman-beater who had been battering Linda and Charlotte’s mother, Kathleen, throughout a short-lived and tumultuous relationship.

“Then the night it happened, he messed with the wrong woman – he wasn’t getting away with raping another woman that night,” she added.

