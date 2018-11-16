Pictured: Father-of-one (50) shot dead in latest killing linked to vicious gangland feud

A 50-year-old has become the 19th victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud after being shot twice in the head in a Co Kildare housing estate.

The man, who was named locally as Clive Staunton, was shot in the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip at approximately 9.15pm last night.

Mr Staunton was originally from the Greek Street flats in Dublin's north inner city but had been staying in the Leixlip area recently.

He had no previous criminal convictions but had some Hutch family connections.

The scene of the fatal shooting at Glen Easton in Leixlip. Pic Steve Humphreys 16th November 2018

The victim’s body remained at the scene this morning where he was gunned down just hours earlier.

A blue tent covered the remains of Mr Staunton, a father-of-one, as local officers waited for the arrival of the State Pathologist to carry out a preliminary post-mortem.

A large white Mercedes van, close to Mr Staunton’s body, also remained at the scene with the driver door open.

Gardai do not believe the country’s latest gangland victim had any involvement in the ongoing gangland feud.

Investigators at this stage suspect that Staunton was targeted because he is related to the Hutch family.

A neighbour of the victim described how he was talking to Mr Staunton just hours before he was gunned down outside his house.

“I was only talking to him earlier in the day. He was always in great form, had a smile on his face when you say hello to him,” his neighbour Shane Cody told Independent.ie.

“You could always have a chat with him. It’s a nice area and stuff like this doesn’t happen. I’m shocked,” he added.

Asked what mood Clive Staunton was in earlier that day, Mr Cody said he appeared “fine” as he always was.

He described how the murder victim would regularly seen returning with his van after street-trading in the city.

Throughout the morning shocked residents passed the scene in the quiet Glen Easton estate. Several parents passing the murder site were with their children, who looked on in shocked.

Locals said Mr Staunton, who was originally from the inner-city, had been living in the area for several years.

He was also a regular sight outside Ireland home games at the Aviva Stadium where he sold merchandise.

It is understood that he had been returning from the stadium when he was shot dead at around 9.15pm last night.

A white car was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting and was later found burnt out.

The scene at Glen Easton Way was sealed off last night with a strong Garda presence.

Neighbours reported hearing a sound "just like fireworks" after nine o'clock.

One neighbour said she was used to hearing children on the street and assumed it was some fireworks left over from Halloween. She added that area was very safe.

Another young woman was seen walking along the road near the scene in a distressed state.

The latest death in the feud is likely to lead to increasing tensions in the inner city.

The last person to die in the deadly feud was Jason 'Buda' Molyneux, who suffered six gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach in January. His murder in Dublin's north inner city came just days after Derek Coakley Hutch was gunned down outside Wheatfield Prison on January 20.

Mr Coakley Hutch was a nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, and was the fourth member of the family to be shot dead in just two years.

The feud between the Hutch family and the Kinahan cartel erupted in September 2015 when Gary Hutch - another nephew of Gerry Hutch - was murdered in Spain.

Irish Independent