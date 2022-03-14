Pictured: 'Del Boy of Cabra' street trader caught with 200,000 cigarettes and €135,000 of fake gear

David Keegan, who was branded the ‘Del Boy of Cabra’ by a judge

These are the first pictures of the street trader dubbed the 'Del Boy of Cabra' after he was caught with 19 stolen televisions, 200,000 untaxed cigarettes and €135,000 worth of fake designer goods.

But if David Keegan saw the funny side of the new nickname handed down to him in court by Judge Martin Nolan, he was keeping his amusement to himself when approached for comment.

"No comment," he told our reporter. "I've nothing more to say about it."

At this week's sentencing hearing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Nolan heard how gardaí and Revenue raided lock-ups in Glasnevin, rented by Keegan, on August 2, 2017.

In post seen on Keegan's Facebook dating back to 2014, he can be seen to be advertising Premiership soccer jerseys and North Face jackets.

The court heard how Keegan was found in possession of the items when several lock-ups he was renting were searched in a joint operation between gardaí and Revenue.

Nineteen stolen TVs were also found during the search.

Keegan of Dingle Road, Cabra West, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to evasion of excise duty on cigarettes and tobacco at The Rise, Glasnevin, on August 2, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to offering for sale goods resembling trademarked goods without authorisation and handling stolen property at the same address on the same date.

He has seven previous convictions, including convictions for drink driving and other road traffic offences.

In December 2019, Judge Martin Nolan sentenced Keegan to 18 months imprisonment in relation to the cigarettes offence.

Passing sentence on Wednesday after hearing evidence regarding the trademarked goods and stolen televisions, Judge Nolan remarked that he supposed Keegan was "the Del Boy of Cabra".

The judge said he had no doubt he would have increased the sentence given in 2019 had he heard all matters together. He said his view at this stage is that it would be unfair to imprison Keegan again.

Judge Nolan sentenced Keegan to 18 months imprisonment but suspended the sentence in its entirety on strict conditions.

Garda Keith Morris told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that when gardaí searched various lock-ups, in addition to cigarettes they discovered a large volume of items bearing brand names such as Chanel and Michael Kors.

The valuation of the trademarked items was placed at €135,000. Gardaí also discovered 19 stolen televisions in the lock-ups.

Gda Morris said Keegan told gardaí that he had bought the televisions from another trader and that he had brought the trademarked items in from Turkey.

The garda agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client served his sentence effectively in solitary confinement due to Covid and this had a huge physical toll on him.

Gda Morris agreed with counsel that his client has not put a foot wrong since being released from custody.