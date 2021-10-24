| 15.4°C Dublin

Pictured: Dangerous predator who forced female jogger into his car boot

Woman’s ordeal ‘could have been worse’ but for her bravery in fighting to escape

DANGEROUS: Jeffrey Kelly stalked his victim Expand

Paul Higgins

This is the dangerous predator facing a lengthy jail sentence after he admitted kidnapping a female jogger.

Jeffrey Kelly forced the kicking and screaming woman into his red Audi but she fought back fiercely to escape from the 31-year-old and ran off.

Police believe Lurgan man Kelly had been stalking lone females on the Sunday morning in May last year before approaching the jogger in Portadown and forcing her into the boot of his car.

