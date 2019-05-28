The father and son killed in a horrific head-on crash between a car and a lorry have been named locally.

The father and son killed in a horrific head-on crash between a car and a lorry have been named locally.

Pictured: Dad who died with son (5) in horrific head-on crash

Vincent Rossi (30) and his son Sully (5) died in the accident just outside of Tullamore yesterday evening.

Emergency services said the scene of the crash, outside Tullamore, Co Offaly, yesterday afternoon was one of ­"carnage".

Mr Rossi's daughter Hayley (9) was taken to Crumlin hospital and son Daniel (8) taken to Tullamore hospital.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with serious injuries.

She was airlifted to Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin and was said to be in a critical condition. She was due to undergo emergency surgery.

Neighbours described Mr Rossi as a devoted father and caring neighbour.

"He was always so friendly and was funny and so quick," said one neighbour.

Scene: Gardaí sealed off the road around the scene of the accident at Scrubb, Killeigh, near Tullamore. Photo: Arthur Carron

"He was a great father," she added.

"The kids were always out playing together."

Another neighbour said Mr Rossi had helped her when she was moving into the area.

Speaking today in Tullamore, Superintendent Tom Mullarkey said gardaí are appealing to anyone who stopped last night at the scene to come forward.

Crash: A truck on the roadside at the scene of the fatal traffic accident on the N80 outside Killeigh in Co Offaly. Photo: Arthur Carron

He told Independent.ie that a number of witnesses had already come forward but that some people, who had stopped and helped the emergency services before moving on are also needed.

He said a team of collision investigators are trying to determine what happened last night.

He described the scene of the crash as "chaotic" and the worst he had seen in 37 years of service.

Meanwhile, Parish Priest Fr John Stapleton said the tragedy was "very frightening for a community".

He said he had been nearby last night and saw a helicopter arrive.

He said he had prayed for the first responders and medical teams who helped the victims and all involved in the tragedy.

A major emergency response operation was launched following the crash on the N80 Tullamore to Mountmellick Road about 5pm.

