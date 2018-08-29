Pictured: Charred remains of iconic Primark building after firefighters battled massive blaze

A 45-metre exclusion zone remains in place around the site of the burnt-out Primark building in Belfast.

Efforts by firefighters to put out the last embers of the blaze continued on Wednesday morning.

General views of Primark Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre following a blaze that has gutted the store - August 29th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A fire service spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph structural engineers are currently at the scene, and it is too early to confirm whether the structure of the historic Bank Buildings will be maintained.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene throughout the day, batting the flames that engulfed the five-storey building.

On Wednesday morning a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said over 30 firefighters, five fire engines, a command support unit, and an aerial appliance remained at the scene of the incident on Castle Street.

The spokesperson said: “There has been structural collapse within the building this morning and a 45-metre exclusion zone remains in place.

“NIFRS continues to work closely with partner agencies to bring the incident to a conclusion and protect the safety of the public and our firefighters.”

The blaze which devastated the historic five-storey Bank Buildings started on Tuesday morning, with staff evacuated at around 11am.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

