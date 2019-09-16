Picket held at hotel site earmarked for asylum seekers

A 24-hour picket is being maintained at a former hotel in Connemara in protest over its possible conversion into accommodation for asylum seekers.

A 24-hour picket is being maintained at a former hotel in Connemara in protest over its possible conversion into accommodation for asylum seekers.

The protest, by residents of Oughterard, Co Galway, was mounted after a silent march by about 1,500 people in the town at the weekend to highlight opposition to "inhumane direct provision".

Oughterard publican Rory Clancy said a "presence" would be maintained on a 24-hour basis to register the community's opposition to a new direct provision centre.

Contractors are due to return to the site of the former Connemara Gateway Hotel, just outside the town, this week as part of refurbishment works.

Mr Clancy expressed concern yesterday that the community had been "tarnished by the media" after last Wednesday's public meeting attended by some 800 people.

At the meeting, Independent TD Noel Grealish differentiated between what he termed "genuine" refugees from Syria and "African" economic migrants coming to Ireland to "sponge" off taxpayers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called on him to withdraw and "clarify" his claim.

Mr Clancy said he did not wish to comment on calls for Mr Grealish to apologise, but said: "Because of the comments of a couple of people at last week's meeting, we are being tarnished, and that is not us as a community in Oughterard."

Mr Grealish maintained his silence over the controversy yesterday and did not respond to calls or texts.

One of his allies, Independent councillor Tom Welby, who organised the meeting at which the remarks were made, said he spoke to Mr Grealish on Friday.

"He'll do this in his own time if he's going to do it at all. I know he's taking counsel from a lot of people. Everybody is focusing on what Noel is saying," Mr Welby told the Irish Independent. "It's a failed system and maybe by Noel not saying anything, it will keep the whole thing alive and eventually people will ask why did he say what he said?"

Irish Independent