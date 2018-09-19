Rural pubs should be allowed to issue social welfare payments in areas where post offices are to close, according to Fianna Fáil.

'Pick up your benefits in the pub' - Fianna Fáil's solution to post office closures

With 159 rural post offices set to close by the end of January, the party's communications spokesman Timmy Dooley said key post office transactions must be retained in isolated areas to prevent the elderly and infirm travelling longer distances to receive state benefits.

Mr Dooley said: "Transfer those 11 payments to the local shop, or the local pub or the retaining business and give the owner of that business a couple of bob to deliver the service. They will do it for you."

He added that the PostPoint system could be utilised by rural businesses for bill payments, phone top-ups and stamps sales in shops.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten said he was working to protect the short- to medium-term future of the post office network.

"My priority through this process is to make as many post offices as possible viable," he said. "Standing still is not an option for the network."

It comes as rural postmasters said they feared another 200 rural post offices would be shut by Government "stealth measures" once the current spate of closures was completed.

Postmasters protesting outside Leinster House yesterday called on the Government to recognise a 2016 Dáil motion calling for a five-year stay on post office closures. An Post recently confirmed 159 post offices will close as part of a restructuring programme.

TDs rounded on the Government last night, calling for state funding to support postal services in rural communities. Sinn Féin tabled a motion calling on the State to re-advertise contracts and allow for services to be retained. Fianna Fáil and a majority of Independent TDs said they would support the motion.

