Physical activity can protect against depression in people living with type 2 diabetes, study shows

The levels of daily physical activity recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) can protect against depression in people living with diabetes, a University of Limerick study has found.

The new study, conducted by physical activity and mental health experts at University of Limerick and Trinity College Dublin, has shown that a physical activity dose equivalent to 30 minutes a day (for five days a week) of moderate-intensity physical activity, like brisk walking, was linked with a reduced risk of major depression among diabetics.

The study, funded by Ireland’s Health Research Board (HRB), has recently been published in the prestigious journal Psychiatry Research.

More than 500 million adults worldwide are estimated to be living with type 2 diabetes (T2DM), which is a leading cause of mortality, disability and decreased quality of life.

Those living with T2DM have a much higher chance of depression compared to the general population, with at least one in four diabetics suffering from depression.

“Importantly, depression in diabetics has been linked with increased risk of adverse health outcomes, including higher mortality rates and poorer diabetes control, which in turn can increase the risk of diabetes-related complications, including neuropathy, kidney failure and lower-extremity amputation,” said Dr Eamon Laird, lead author on the paper and a Lifestyle Health researcher at University Limerick’s Physical Education and Sport Sciences (PESS) Department,

“Identifying potentially easy and low-cost health and lifestyle solutions that could reduce the risk of depression remains a top priority.”

Recent research has shown moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) is linked to health benefits for those who suffer from depression. However, there is no agreement on how much PA is protective for mental health for older adults living with T2DM, or if there are potential benefits for prescribing PA as an element of routine diabetes care, Dr Laird noted.

“For this work, we used 10 years of data from The Irish Longitudinal Study On Ageing (TILDA), including information on depression, MVPA, diabetes and other key health-related variables, such as lifestyle factors and socio-economic status,” he said.

“We sought to identify the lowest dose of MVPA associated with protection against Major Depression and depressive symptoms in those living with T2DM.”

Key findings from the study include:

Physical activity doses equivalent to around 30 minutes a day of MVPA were associated with 28pc lower odds of major depression

Doses equivalent to around 60 minutes a day of MVPA were associated with 13pc lower risk of depressive symptoms

Doses equivalent to around 120 minutes a day of MVPA were associated with 20pc lower risk depressive symptoms and 39pc lower odds of major depression

These findings remained significant even after controlling for relevant health-related factors like biological sex, education, age, smoking and alcohol, obesity, antidepressant use and time.

According to Dr Laird: “This study is very relevant given the high prevalence of depression in those living with T2DM.

“Physical activity at doses that match current WHO recommendations for overall health may offer protection against major depression: try to engage in, at a minimum, 30 minutes a day of moderate-intensity activity at least five days per week, with more benefits seen at higher doses.”

Dr Matthew Herring, senior lecturer in the Physical Activity for Health Research Centre at UL and principal investigator of this HRB-funded research, added: “Our findings are consistent with a ‘lifestyle medicine’ approach to depression prevention and management that involve combinations of assessment and promotion of healthy lifestyle behaviours.

“These include achievable recommended physical activity levels, healthier dietary patterns, and cognitive behavioural therapies, which could synergistically benefit mental health in those living with T2DM and adults living with other chronic conditions.”