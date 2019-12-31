Photo of a meal served in a Limerick hospital branded as ‘completely unacceptable’

A PHOTOGRAPH of a meal served in a Limerick hospital has been branded as “completely unacceptable” and is being investigated by the HSE.

A photograph of a dinner served to a female patient in the Maternity Hospital Limerick on St Stephen’s Day has attracted a lot of attention online and the matter is being investigated by the HSE.

The photo, first shared on the It's Limerick Now page on Facebook, shows the meal spilling out of the plate it was presented in, with some commentators on social media calling it “outrageous”.

In a statement to Independent.ie, the HSE said that the presentation of the meal is “completely unacceptable”.

“It is completely unacceptable that a meal should be presented to any patient in this fashion and this matter is being investigated,” it reads.

“We can confirm that no complaint has been received in relation to this matter. If a complaint had been made on the day, an alternative meal could have been provided.”

The spokesperson said that catering services at the UL Hospital Group are currently under review.

“Catering services throughout UL Hospitals Group are undergoing a review at present and complaints such as this will be used to improve services,” the statement adds.

The HSE added that the hospital follows the National Food Nutrition and Hydration Policy for Adult Patients in Acute Hospitals guidelines and “considerable progress” has been made with menu improvements this year.

Next year, Ireland’s maternity hospitals including the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick will for the first time participate in the National Patient Experience Survey and will be asked a number of questions about hospital food.

Online Editors