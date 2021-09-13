Photo album from Irish Civil War era goes under hammer at London auction house this week

One of the images in the collection, which is up for auction on Wednesday

An album containing 200 photographs, postcards, pictorial cards and correspondence from the Irish Civil War era will go under the hammer at a London auction house this week.

Lot 10, titled ‘Ireland - Irish Defence Forces, Civil War and Emigration’, has an estimated value of between €900 and €1,400 and goes on sale on Wednesday, September 15.

According to the Bonhams auctioneers, who are handling the sale, the album contains private photographs and real photo postcards which belonged to Private Dermot Foley, who joined the Army Signal Corps of the Irish Defence Forces in January 1923 when he was 17 years old.

It includes approximately 75 images relating to the regiment, with group photos, single portraits and scenes at the ‘Southern Command’ Collins and Youghal Barracks.

Also included are 17 captioned images from Kilworth Training Camp which show recruits performing manoeuvres, kit inspections and other drilling activities.

Read More

One image of a soldier standing beside a Slievenamon armoured car is stamped April 18, 1924, and is credited to TJ O'Brien of Cork, who took many of the postcard photos.

The extensive collection also contains several images relating to the events of 1921-1922, including newspaper clippings of Black and Tan search parties stamped with "Photo by Independent Newspaper Ltd, Dublin".

Other notable clippings in the catalogue show General Michael Collins at Shanakiel hospital, troops at Passage, Co Cork, in August 1922, and a Rolls Royce armoured car on a demolished bridge at Kinsale.

Expand Close Images from the collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Images from the collection

Approximately 25 images are commercial pictorial postcards – several relating to General Michael Collins.

Among the printed and manuscript material is Mr Foley's certificate of discharge from Collins Barracks on March 15, 1927, noting that his character was “very good”.

Two typed letters signed by the chaplain and Major Adjutant of the Southern Command describe Foley as “honest, sober, and industrious”, and recommend him to the American Consul in Dublin.

The collection suggests that just five days after his discharge, Mr Foley emigrated to America aboard the White Star Liner HMS Baltic and established himself in Chicago, working for the Bell Telephone Company.

His life is reflected in 26 images, while there are 10 photos of his trans-Atlantic voyage, showing the boat, groups of passengers on deck, and a last view of Dublin dated March 17, 1927, as seen from vessel.

The collection goes on sale at Bonhams auction house in London on Wednesday at 1pm and bids are now being accepted online.

Matthew Haley, head of books and manuscripts at Bonhams, said: “This collection of photos is a remarkable insight into what was a crucial turning point in the history of Ireland.

“Made up of 200 different photographs all relating to the service of Private Dermot Foley, part of the Irish Defence Force, the collection ranges from various portraits and scenes from life in the barracks in 1923 to the more harrowing images of firing squads or the British ‘Black and Tan’ search parties.

“To have such a varied selection of photos from such a crucial period of history, which is still so pertinent in the modern Irish political landscape, is fascinating and we are delighted to be offering it.”