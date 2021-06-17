Phone number linked to accused in Kevin Lunney kidnap trial was used to book Las Vegas holiday and pizza delivery, court hears

A PHONE number allegedly linked to one of the men accused of kidnapping Kevin Lunney was previously used to book a Las Vegas holiday, apply for a passport and order delivery pizza, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Prosecutors have claimed the phone number connects Darren Redmond to the abduction, and evidence was heard today of its earlier use for transactions including a US travel booking in his name.

Mr Redmond is one of four men on trial at the non-jury, three-judge court charged over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping and torture in 2019.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Mr Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences" and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019, which they deny.

Evidence resumed this morning following days of legal argument over the admissibility of mobile phone data evidence.

The court has deferred a ruling on that evidence to next week and the trial is proceeding in the meantime

Today, Colleen Hattie of Cassidy Travel said records showed a booking was made on August 20, 2019 by a Darren Redmond for an American Airline flight from Dublin to Dallas, Texas on September 6, 2019, returning on September 12. There was a booking for the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada for September 6 to September 11.

The address and date of birth were the same those the court previously heard were Darren Redmond’s and the number was the same one prosecutor Sean Guerin has said was connected to Mr Redmond.

Cross-examined by Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Redmond, Ms Hattie confirmed that she herself had no recollection of the transaction.

Aiga Grison of Domino’s Pizza, Drumcondra said there were records of the phone number in question being used for two deliveries with the name “Darren”, with the same Caledon Road address on September 15 and 18, 2019.

Mr Bowman said it was clear from the order the food was not “for one.” One pizza delivery included three cans of coke, three barbecue dips, portions of wedges, garlic bread and cookies.

“It’s a lot for one person,” he said.

Mr Bowman said in phone orders, a number would show up with details already recorded from another date. Ms Grison said it was normal procedure to confirm a caller’s phone number and name.

.Passport office worker Linda Carroll gave evidence of records that showed a passport application in June 2015 in Darren Redmond’s name, with the same address and date of birth

Earlier, evidence was heard of top-up vouchers being purchased in September 2019 at locations including Supervalu, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Sinead Maguire, the shop manager, said on September 25, 2019, gardai asked her consent to download CCTV footage from her store on September 8 that year.

She was told it was required for official purposes and she provided for a receipt for purchases made totalling €62.85 by a customer at till number 4 at 8.20pm.

This was for two €20 mobile phone credit vouchers and groceries. It was paid in cash and a Supervalu club card was used. The corresponding video clip played to the court showed a woman putting items including bottles of wine into a bag.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.