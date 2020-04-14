Phone mast vandalism prevents people from contacting emergency services, public warned

VANDALISING mobile phone masts due to a conspiracy theory that 5G technology is linked to coronavirus will mean some people can't contact the emergency services, the government has warned.

Senior Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan made the remarks in the wake of a suspected arson attack on a mast in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The incident is suspected to be related to the spate of online rumours being circulated linking coronavirus to 5G.

She said mobile phone infrastructure is "vital to society" especially at a time that people are advised to stay at home because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ms Canavan said: Vandalising mobile phone mast infrastructure, will stop masts from carrying mobile call and data services, at a time when people are relying on those critical services.

"Some people will be unable to contact emergency services and the Gardaí," she added.

She also said it will be harder for people to contact their families, friends and work colleagues.

"There is absolutely no truth to the rumours of a link between COVID-19 and 5G and this has been confirmed by the European Commission and the World Health Organisation (WHO) among others."She asked people to "ignore misinformation circulating on social media, and not to spread it further."Ms Canavan said reputable information about COVID-19 can be found from official sources like the HSE.

