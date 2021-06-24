Phoenix Park gates will be temporarily closed to traffic during essential refurbishment

The restoration project will see two gates closed to traffic for periods next Tuesday and at the start of next month.

The Ashtown and Castleknock gates at Phoenix Park and associated road closures will take place as the rehanging of the historical gates gets underway.

A spokesperson for the Office of Public Works (OPW), said the gate restoration project is “now at the stage where no further works can take place without closing these gates to ensure the safety of the people working on this project and to complete works as quickly as possible.”

The upgrade programme includes masonry work to the piers at each location, installation of the historic granite bollards, both inside and outside each gate and the actual rehanging of the restored historic gates.

However, pedestrian access will be maintained during the restoration work.

And members of the public will still be able to gain access, during this time.

The OPW said if the work is completed quicker than expected, the gates will reopen sooner.

Ashtown Gate will close from 11pm on Tuesday, June 29 to 7am on Monday, July 5.

Castleknock Gate will close From 7am on Wednesday, July 7 to 7am on Monday, July 12.

The gates were taken down three years ago, when Pope Francis led an open air Mass at the park in August 2018.

The OPW said the work had been delayed due to the pandemic but it’s hoped the restoration will be completed next month.

The gates have been refurbished, repainted and the pillars repaired.