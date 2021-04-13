Philomena Lee – the heartbreaking quest to find her ‘gorgeous’ son 49 years after his adoption from mother and baby home

Philomena Lee’s story of heartbreak, anguish and loss is one that’s tragically echoed by thousands of other women whose babies were forcefully taken from them and effectively sold on.

Yesterday it was revealed that Ms Lee had brought a High Court challenge aimed at quashing parts of the final report of the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes.

Although her story reads like a fictitious plot from a Hollywood tear-jerker, her hunt for the son that she never forgot is such a compelling true story that it was turned into a book and then an Oscar-nominated movie starring Judie Dench.

It was her decision to bravely lift the lid on her experience at the Sean Ross Abbey Mother & Baby Home that has spurred on the campaign to receive justice for those women so poorly treated by the Catholic Church and the State.

It was a secret that she had kept to herself for 50 long years and it almost didn’t come out except for the fact that “tipsy on festive sherry”, she poured it all out to her adult daughter Jane at Christmas 2004.

Philomena, who’s now 88, told her daughter that she had a long-lost brother, whom she named Anthony. She said he was probably living in the US and would be in his 40s now.

Jane learned that Philomena had given birth to him at the Sean Ross Abbey Home at Roscrea in County Tipperary on July 5, 1952. She had got pregnant when she was 18 after meeting a young man at a country fair and such was the stigma of an unmarried mother at the time, her family sent her to live with the nuns.

After giving birth, she had to stay on and work in terrible conditions in the convent for three years – while also caring and bonding with her newborn baby boy.

She described him to British journalist Martin Sixsmith, who wrote the book on her story, as “gorgeous” and said he was a “lovely, gentle, quiet lad”.

After three years with him, she was forced to sign a document giving up her beloved son and “surrendering him to Sister Barbara, Superioress of Sean Ross Abbey”.

He would be made available for adoption to anyone deemed “fit and proper”, ie Catholic, who was living inside or outside the State. She also had to state that she would never “attempt to see, interfere with or make any claim to the said child at any future time”.

Still only in her early 20s and without any family support, it was a decision that she would regret for the rest of her life.

Anthony was adopted by a Catholic couple in their 40s named Doc and Marge Hess from St Louis, Missouri, who had travelled over from the US for him.

Philomena was not allowed to even say goodbye but recalled seeing him being bundled into a black car the Christmas of 1955, leaving her inconsolable with loss.

"He was taken the week before Christmas and I cried and cried and I think I drove the nuns mad," she said.

Philomena Lee (left) with her daughter Jane and son Kevin at the grave of her son Michael A Hess, who was adopted in 1955. Photo: PJ Wright

Her family refused to take her back and she was instead sent to Liverpool to work at a home for “delinquent boys”. She made a good life for herself in the UK, training as a nurse and getting married in 1959, going on to have two more children.

Still, she kept her secret heartache to herself but privately began inquiries into his possible whereabouts. She went back to the convent in Roscrea several times between 1956 and 1989 and pleaded with the nuns to help her. They repeatedly refused her requests, brandishing her sworn undertaking that she would never attempt to see her child.

In 2004, she started working with journalist Martin Sixsmith who wrote the 2009 book The Lost Story of Philomena Lee. All they had to go on was his date and place of birth and the fact that he was probably in America.

On the other side of the Atlantic, her son Anthony – now Michael Hess – had also been desperately looking for his biological mum. He had become a successful lawyer and was even once legal counsel for former US President George Bush Snr, but a hazy early memory of his Irish mother had never left him.

He went back to Roscrea, first in 1977 and again in 1993 and begged with the nuns to tell him how to find his mother. He had contracted HIV and made a last-ditch plea for support amid failing health.

But the nuns there refused to help or even let him know that his aunts and uncles all lived just a few miles down the road.

He even asked the mother superior if he could at least be buried in the convent if he were to die. Michael said he would put enough information on his gravestone to help his mother find out about his life "if ever she comes looking for me".

His pleas fell on deaf ears and he died in August 1995 without ever fulfilling his dream of meeting his mother Philomena.

"They told him that I had abandoned him at two weeks which I hadn't,” she said.

“I raised him for three-and-a-half years. And I saw him every evening. It's awful the thought of him dying thinking I had abandoned him. They said they knew nothing about me. But every time I moved address, I wrote to them. They lied to a dying man."

But it was his obituary notice in US newspapers that helped provide journalist Martin and Philomena with some vital clues about what had happened to her son.

Along with an extensive trawl through church archives, adoption agencies, American university records and Republican party sources, they finally learnt his sad fate and his death at the age of 43.

She said that her biggest regret was not speaking up at the time of his adoption and refusing to sign the papers, and also not revealing her secret son earlier in his life.