Philip Nolan hits back at Luke O’Neill’s criticisms over AstraZeneca vaccine pause 

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has hit back at claims by immunologist professor Luke O'Neill that pausing the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine was like "throwing away a fire extinguisher while the fire rages."

Last Sunday the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that the administration of the vaccine should be temporarily deferred following information from the Norwegian Medicines Agency over blood clotting concerns.

On March 18 the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the Astra Zeneca vaccine was ,safe, with the NIAC recommending on Friday that the programme should resume.

Writing in today's Sunday Independent, Trinity academic Prof Luke O'Neill said that "farcical aspects" emerged including the deferral when the Covid variants were raging across Europe.

The immunologist also said that the advice from the EMA, who stated that the Astra Zeneca vaccine was safe, had been ignored and that the decision to halt the vaccine should be left to the EMA to "save the hassle".

Prof O'Neill compared the situation to throwing away a fire extinguisher while a fire rages and that, "if we stop the car at every bump on the road, we won't get out of this mess by the autumn."

This afternoon NPHET member Professor Philip Nolan, president of Maynooth University, hit back at Prof O'Neill's comments saying that good pharmacovigilance "makes for high vaccine confidence in the medium-to-long term".

Sharing the article on his social media account, he defended the decision to pause the programme until they could understand the unusual adverse reactions of young people, seen in Norway.

He also disagreed with the comparison made by Prof O'Neill, saying temporarily halting the vacinne's rollout was "much more like pausing for a moment to check you have the right fire extinguisher before spraying an electrical fire", and shared a graph advising which extinguishers to use in certain circumstances.

"Pharmacovigilance professionals have extensive expertise and experience in the biological mechanisms of adverse reactions, the statistics of rare events, population behaviour, vaccine confidence and balancing risks. This is why we rely on their advice. While nobody would want to expose people, especially vulnerable people, to the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, it was reasonable to pause the programme, extending that risk, while we properly understood a set of very unusual adverse reactions in young people," he said on Twitter.

"If the pause delayed the administration of 30,000 vaccines by one week, at current rates of infection at most 15-25 infections will occur which could otherwise have been prevented – on a background of 3500 infections per week.

"Cumulative risk to date is related to the area under the force of infection curve, a week pause now increases cumulative risk to date by less than 1pc. "These analyses are crude compared to the actual evaluations that will have been conducted, but bring some perspective," he said.

In the article Prof O'Neill also questioned the chain of reporting, from the NIAC, to NPHET, to the Health Minister, which "could go on forever", and said that the NIAC's views should be based on science, rather than gut feeling.

The administration of the Astra Zeneca vaccine resumed yesterday, with HSE chief Paul Reid saying that the 30,000 people who had their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine temporarily suspended should get notification to receive it in the coming days.

Online Editors