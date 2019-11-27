Phil the coffers: Thin Lizzy rocker Lynott appears on new coin to mark 70th birthday
Phil Lynott is back in town - on a commemorative coin to mark his 70th birthday. It was launched by President Michael D Higgins at the late rocker's former school, St Kevin's College in Crumlin, Dublin.
The school band played a medley of Thin Lizzy songs before the President spoke of Lynott's contribution to Irish music and culture, saying: "Phil Lynott is not likely to be forgotten."
In the crowd were Lynott's daughters Sarah and Cathleen. Phil Lynott was born in the West Midlands, England, but grew up in Dublin. After fronting several bands, Lynott formed Thin Lizzy in 1970. The band first found success with 'Whiskey In The Jar', followed by several hits in the mid-70s with songs such as 'The Boys Are Back In Town', 'Jailbreak' and 'Waiting For An Alibi'.
He died of pneumonia and heart failure linked to drug and alcohol abuse in January 1986. He was 36.
The coin was designed by numismatic artist Sandra Deiana and pays tribute to Lynott with a depiction of him in a characteristic pose with his bass guitar.
It is the second coin issued in the three-coin series entitled Modern Irish Musicians. A coin commemorating Rory Gallagher was launched in September 2018 by President Higgins, while next year, a coin commemorating Luke Kelly will be issued.
Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery, who grew up in Crumlin, said the organisation was proud to be issuing the coin to celebrate Lynott.
"We are particularly pleased to be launching it in Crumlin. Phil Lynott grew up on Leighlin Road and went to school here at St Kevin's College," she said.
"Phil Lynott's iconic status, his contribution to modern Irish music and the enduring popularity of his music is why the bank has issued a coin honouring him."
The €15 silver proof coins are limited to 3,000 pieces, and will be available to buy today at 10am for €64.99 on www.collectorcoins.ie, three coin limit per transaction.
Last month, two €1 stamps, one featuring a portrait of Lynott and the other showing the cover of Thin Lizzy's 'Black Rose' album, went on sale.
