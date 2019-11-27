Phil the coffers: Thin Lizzy rocker Lynott appears on new coin to mark 70th birthday

Phil Lynott is back in town - on a commemorative coin to mark his 70th birthday. It was launched by President Michael D Higgins at the late rocker's former school, St Kevin's College in Crumlin, Dublin.

The school band played a medley of Thin Lizzy songs before the President spoke of Lynott's contribution to Irish music and culture, saying: "Phil Lynott is not likely to be forgotten."

In the crowd were Lynott's daughters Sarah and Cathleen. Phil Lynott was born in the West Midlands, England, but grew up in Dublin. After fronting several bands, Lynott formed Thin Lizzy in 1970. The band first found success with 'Whiskey In The Jar', followed by several hits in the mid-70s with songs such as 'The Boys Are Back In Town', 'Jailbreak' and 'Waiting For An Alibi'.

He died of pneumonia and heart failure linked to drug and alcohol abuse in January 1986. He was 36.

